e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- e&, a global technology group, has collaborated with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to deploy a pioneering, end-to-end, multi-model Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI governance solution. Announced today at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, this collaboration intends to enhance e&'s AI governance framework to promote compliance, oversight, and ethical practices across its growing AI ecosystem, reinforcing e&'s commitment to establishing robust governance, risk management, and regulatory oversight across its AI usage.

The solution will leverage IBM's watsonx.governance enterprise AI and data governance platform, combined with IBM Consulting's expertise in AI implementation, build on e&'s commitment to scale AI responsibly and track ROI while addressing compliance requirements, transparency, and ethical oversight of AI models.

This collaboration will bring IBM's globally recognized toolkit for AI governance to bear on key challenges like maintaining consistent oversight of e&'s AI systems, navigating risks such as non-compliance, ethical concerns, and the monitoring of AI performance at scale. As it continues to expand its ambitious AI strategy and capabilities, e& is proactively enhancing its AI ecosystem by establishing a robust framework for accountability, mitigating potential biases, and safeguarding data. Leveraging IBM's technology and consulting expertise, e& is taking a significant step forward in building scalable and transparent AI operations.

The new AI governance solution introduces advanced features like automated risk management, compliance monitoring, and real-time performance analysis. This will enable e& to mitigate risks, detect biases, and address regulatory standards throughout the entire AI model lifecycle—from development to decommissioning.

"As AI continues to transform industries, responsible governance is paramount. At e&, we are committed to leading by example and setting the global benchmark when it comes to establishing robust AI governance practices," said Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer at e&. "By adopting IBM watsonx.governance, we're taking a decisive step forward in our AI journey. This collaboration ensures transparency, explainability and efficiency across our AI operations, raising the bar for AI governance in the industry."

The governance solution is set to empower e& to monitor current AI use cases in real-time, proactively manage any potential AI risks in production, and deliver measurable value to stakeholders.

By establishing a centralized inventory of AI models, the solution supports full traceability and oversight. IBM watsonx.governance facilitates dynamic monitoring, offering real-time insights into model performance, risk scoring, and compliance metrics. This helps enable e& to detect issues like bias and drift early, allowing for corrective action and ethical AI practices.

IBM Consulting will be working closely with e& to design and implement a comprehensive AI governance framework tailored to e&'s unique requirements. This includes defining workflows and key performance indicators and onboarding existing AI models onto the platform to deliver real-time insights into AI's value, impact, and potential risks.

The deployment will also utilize IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI-powered delivery platform, to accelerate the development of the AI governance framework through persona and journey mapping, market research, architecture patterns for AI integration, and knowledge transfer materials.

"IBM watsonx empowers organizations like e& to navigate the complexities of AI governance. By integrating automation, real-time monitoring, and centralized oversight, we are addressing key governance challenges and reducing risks associated with AI," said Shukri Eid, General Manager, Gulf, Levant & Pakistan at IBM. "Strengthening our long-standing partnership with e&, this milestone serves as a catalyst for responsible AI innovation."

This collaboration builds on the successful relationship between IBM and e&, including the recently joint report titled MENA's AI advantage: Opportunity to leap ahead and lead (Middle East and North Africa perspective) featuring perspectives from top Middle East businesses and data from IBM's existing CEO study. The report identified five critical themes that uncover regional nuances for CEOs to keep in mind as they navigate and prepare their organizations to seize the AI opportunity, including the importance of advocacy for trustworthy AI.

This collaboration marks a significant step in e&'s AI governance journey, setting a new standard for responsible and scalable AI operations for the group and industry at large.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com .

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

