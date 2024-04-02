E-commerce Boom and Eco-Friendly Trends Shape the U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Sector, the Market to Hit $11.76 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

02 Apr, 2024, 13:50 ET

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US lawn and garden consumables market is growing at a CAGR of 2.05% during 2023-2029.   

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-lawn-and-garden-consumables-market-focused-insights

Continue Reading
U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton
U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

The U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report Scope      

Report Attributes       

Details        

Market Size (2029)       

USD 11.76 Billion    

Market Size (2023)       

USD 10.41 Billion    

CAGR (2023-2029)       

2.05 %

Historic Year      

2020-2022 

Base Year      

2023

Forecast Year       

2024-2029       


In the US lawn and garden consumables market, the rising demand for organic and sustainable products is a prominent trend. Consumers increasingly opt for environmentally friendly options, prompting market players to diversify their product ranges with eco-conscious offerings.

Technological integration is also reshaping gardening practices, with smart gardening solutions like automated watering systems and soil sensors gaining traction. Companies responding to this trend by incorporating technology into traditional gardening products are gaining a competitive edge. Another significant shift is the growing dominance of e-commerce channels in distribution. Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for purchasing lawn and garden consumables due to their convenience and wide product selection. This trend prompts market players to adjust their distribution strategies and bolster their online presence to stay competitive. Furthermore, there's a heightened focus on education and community engagement among market players. Companies like Nutrien and ScottsMiracle-Gro are investing in educational initiatives, offering resources on sustainable gardening practices, product usage, and landscaping tips to engage consumers and communities better.

Key Developments

  • In 2023, The Anderson, one of the key vendors, expanded the Lordstown, Ohio fertilizer distribution terminal, significantly boosting dry bulk storage capacity. This development addresses the increasing demand for plant nutrients, offering a potential benefit for the US lawn and garden consumables market. Market players can leverage this expanded storage to ensure a stable and timely supply of fertilizers, potentially mitigating shortages and meeting the needs of the growing lawn and garden industry.

  • In 2023, Bayer, one of the key vendors, introduced an agricultural system for direct-seeded rice in the Philippines. As the global agricultural landscape evolves, market players should anticipate consumer preferences and demand shifts for specific types of seeds and fertilizers. Adapting to these changes by diversifying product offerings to align with emerging cultivation practices may be crucial for maintaining competitiveness.

Online Distribution Channel Creating Market Expansion Opportunities

The online distribution channel plays a pivotal role, offering consumers the convenience of purchasing lawn and garden consumables from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms provide access to various products, allowing consumers to explore and purchase specific items, compare prices, and read reviews. Online platforms often feature gardening guides, tutorials, and customer reviews, providing digital guidance and insights for novice and experienced gardeners. E-commerce platforms leverage seasonal promotions and flash sales to attract online shoppers, contributing to the growing popularity of online purchases for lawn and garden products.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?

Segmentation & Forecast

  • Product
  • Fertilizers
  • Seeds
  • Pesticides
  • Growing Media
  • Others
  • Distribution Channel
  • Home Improvement Stores
  • Online Channel
  • Speciality Garden Centers & Nurseries
  • Supermarket & Hypermarket
  • Others
  • End-User
  • Residential
  • Government & Institutional
  • Nurseries & Garden Centers
  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arena
  • Others

Vendor List

  • Key Vendors
  • Bayer
  • CRH
  • Nutrien
  • ScottsMiracle-Gro
  • The Andersons
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Pennington Seed
  • Central Garden & Pet
  • BASF
  • The Espoma Company
  • BioAdvanced
  • Spectrum Brands
  • Woodstream
  • Corteva
  • BONIDE
  • Greene County Fertilizer Company
  • Premier Tech
  • J.R. Simplot Company
  • Neptune's Harvest
  • Lebanon Seaboard Corporation
  • Kellogg Garden Products
  • Jobe's Company
  • Neudorff
  • Suståne Natural Fertilizer
  • The Richlawn Company Organix Supply
  • DLF
  • Monterey Lawn & Garden
  • GRO-WELL Brands
  • Nature's Lawn & Garden
  • Southern Agricultural Insecticides

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Projected Revenue

US: Projected Revenue of Lawn & Garden Consumables (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Segmentation Data

  • US: Projected Revenue by Product (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • Product Snapshot
  • Fertilizers
  • Seeds
  • Pesticides
  • Growing Media
  • Others
  • US: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • Distribution Channel Snapshot
  • Home Improvement Stores
  • Online
  • Speciality Garden Centers & Nurseries
  • Supermarket & Hypermarket
  • Others
  • US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • End-User Snapshot
  • Residential
  • Government & Institutional
  • Nurseries & Garden Centers
  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arena
  • Others 

CHAPTER – 4: US Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Trends
  • U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Drivers
  • U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Industry Overview

  • U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market- Competitive Landscape
  • U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market- Key Players
  • U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Other Prominent Vendors

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About Arizton

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:  

Europe Lawn & Garden Watering Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028
US Lawn & Garden Watering Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

About Focused Reports by Arizton            

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.           

About Us:                                                       

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.                                                          

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.                                                           

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.            

Contact Us:            

Call: +1-312-235-2040                                                       
          +1 302 469 0707                                                      
Mail: [email protected]          
Website: https://www.focusreports.store/       

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377292/US_LAWN_AND_GARDEN_CONSUMABLE_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4626744/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

Robust and Portable Baby Scales Reshape Medical & Physician Scale Industry, the Market to Reach $725 Million by 2029 - Arizton

Robust and Portable Baby Scales Reshape Medical & Physician Scale Industry, the Market to Reach $725 Million by 2029 - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global medical & physician scale market is growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2023-2029. To Know...
The Pressure Washer Market is Set to Reach $3.96 Billion by 2029, Offline Dominance & Online Expansion Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities - Arizton

The Pressure Washer Market is Set to Reach $3.96 Billion by 2029, Offline Dominance & Online Expansion Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global pressure washer market is growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. To Know...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics