E-commerce Boom and Eco-Friendly Trends Shape the U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Sector, the Market to Hit $11.76 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US lawn and garden consumables market is growing at a CAGR of 2.05% during 2023-2029.
The U.S. Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2029)
USD 11.76 Billion
Market Size (2023)
USD 10.41 Billion
CAGR (2023-2029)
2.05 %
Historic Year
2020-2022
Base Year
2023
Forecast Year
2024-2029
In the US lawn and garden consumables market, the rising demand for organic and sustainable products is a prominent trend. Consumers increasingly opt for environmentally friendly options, prompting market players to diversify their product ranges with eco-conscious offerings.
Technological integration is also reshaping gardening practices, with smart gardening solutions like automated watering systems and soil sensors gaining traction. Companies responding to this trend by incorporating technology into traditional gardening products are gaining a competitive edge. Another significant shift is the growing dominance of e-commerce channels in distribution. Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for purchasing lawn and garden consumables due to their convenience and wide product selection. This trend prompts market players to adjust their distribution strategies and bolster their online presence to stay competitive. Furthermore, there's a heightened focus on education and community engagement among market players. Companies like Nutrien and ScottsMiracle-Gro are investing in educational initiatives, offering resources on sustainable gardening practices, product usage, and landscaping tips to engage consumers and communities better.
Key Developments
- In 2023, The Anderson, one of the key vendors, expanded the Lordstown, Ohio fertilizer distribution terminal, significantly boosting dry bulk storage capacity. This development addresses the increasing demand for plant nutrients, offering a potential benefit for the US lawn and garden consumables market. Market players can leverage this expanded storage to ensure a stable and timely supply of fertilizers, potentially mitigating shortages and meeting the needs of the growing lawn and garden industry.
- In 2023, Bayer, one of the key vendors, introduced an agricultural system for direct-seeded rice in the Philippines. As the global agricultural landscape evolves, market players should anticipate consumer preferences and demand shifts for specific types of seeds and fertilizers. Adapting to these changes by diversifying product offerings to align with emerging cultivation practices may be crucial for maintaining competitiveness.
Online Distribution Channel Creating Market Expansion Opportunities
The online distribution channel plays a pivotal role, offering consumers the convenience of purchasing lawn and garden consumables from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms provide access to various products, allowing consumers to explore and purchase specific items, compare prices, and read reviews. Online platforms often feature gardening guides, tutorials, and customer reviews, providing digital guidance and insights for novice and experienced gardeners. E-commerce platforms leverage seasonal promotions and flash sales to attract online shoppers, contributing to the growing popularity of online purchases for lawn and garden products.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?
What is the growth rate of the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?
Who are the major players in the U.S. lawn and garden consumables market?
Segmentation & Forecast
- Product
- Fertilizers
- Seeds
- Pesticides
- Growing Media
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Home Improvement Stores
- Online Channel
- Speciality Garden Centers & Nurseries
- Supermarket & Hypermarket
- Others
- End-User
- Residential
- Government & Institutional
- Nurseries & Garden Centers
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arena
- Others
Vendor List
- Key Vendors
- Bayer
- CRH
- Nutrien
- ScottsMiracle-Gro
- The Andersons
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Pennington Seed
- Central Garden & Pet
- BASF
- The Espoma Company
- BioAdvanced
- Spectrum Brands
- Woodstream
- Corteva
- BONIDE
- Greene County Fertilizer Company
- Premier Tech
- J.R. Simplot Company
- Neptune's Harvest
- Lebanon Seaboard Corporation
- Kellogg Garden Products
- Jobe's Company
- Neudorff
- Suståne Natural Fertilizer
- The Richlawn Company Organix Supply
- DLF
- Monterey Lawn & Garden
- GRO-WELL Brands
- Nature's Lawn & Garden
- Southern Agricultural Insecticides
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Projected Revenue
US: Projected Revenue of Lawn & Garden Consumables (2023-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Product (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- Product Snapshot
- Fertilizers
- Seeds
- Pesticides
- Growing Media
- Others
- US: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- Distribution Channel Snapshot
- Home Improvement Stores
- Online
- Speciality Garden Centers & Nurseries
- Supermarket & Hypermarket
- Others
- US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2023-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- End-User Snapshot
- Residential
- Government & Institutional
- Nurseries & Garden Centers
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arena
- Others
CHAPTER – 4: US Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Prospects & Opportunities
- U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Trends
- U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Drivers
- U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Industry Overview
- U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market- Competitive Landscape
- U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market- Key Players
- U.S. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market– Other Prominent Vendors
CHAPTER – 6: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About Arizton
