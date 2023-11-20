E-commerce Boom Drives Demand for Efficient Packaging Machinery, Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights unveils the driving forces behind the global packaging machinery market in its latest report. The report identifies rising demand for packaged products, expanding e-commerce, and eco-friendly packaging as key market growth drivers. It also analyzes other key drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities in-depth.

Packaging Machinery Market Forecast by Filling and Dosing and Case Handling, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast, from 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging machinery market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The global market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 59.4 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 92.3 billion by 2033.



Opportunities in the Packaging Machinery Market

Several factors are gaining vast market revenue. Some of these opportunities are as follows:

Personalized Packaging Solutions: The increasing demand for personalized packaging solutions is raising the demand for packaging machinery. These personalized solutions offer traceable features such as QR codes, FEID, and NFC.

The increasing demand for personalized packaging solutions is raising the demand for packaging machinery. These personalized solutions offer traceable features such as QR codes, FEID, and NFC. Growing Pharmaceuticals: The increasing pharmaceutical sector is focused on integrating automation systems on packaging machinery for standardized packaging solutions. The rising supply chain security and high traceability may increase the adoption of packaging machinery.

The increasing pharmaceutical sector is focused on integrating automation systems on packaging machinery for standardized packaging solutions. The rising supply chain security and high traceability may increase the adoption of packaging machinery. Sustainable Packaging: Manufacturers are supporting sustainable solutions by adopting biodegradable materials to improve packaging solutions.

To get a preview of our comprehensive packaging machinery market research report before you purchase, click here to request a sample report.

High-barrier Packaging Solutions: The food sector is focusing on maintaining high-barrier packaging solutions to protect food items and enhance long life. Manufacturers create lucrative opportunities with these packaging solutions.

The food sector is focusing on maintaining high-barrier packaging solutions to protect food items and enhance long life. Manufacturers create lucrative opportunities with these packaging solutions. Blockchain Integration: Manufacturers integrate blockchain with packaging solutions for secure, safe, and transparent information, driving global market opportunities.

Manufacturers integrate blockchain with packaging solutions for secure, safe, and transparent information, driving global market opportunities. Reusable Packaging Solutions: Key players are reducing additional waste by offering reusable packaging solutions by adopting high-quality packaging materials.

Key players are reducing additional waste by offering reusable packaging solutions by adopting high-quality packaging materials. Healthcare and Medical Device Packaging: Manufacturers and healthcare providers are ensuring specialized packaging solutions with the adoption of packaging machinery. These packaging solutions handle advanced environment safety.

Manufacturers and healthcare providers are ensuring specialized packaging solutions with the adoption of packaging machinery. These packaging solutions handle advanced environment safety. Collaborations: The rising collaboration with manufacturers enables adjacent industries to develop innovative and advanced packaging solutions.

These are a few of the opportunities that significantly boost global market revenue.

"Packaging industry is gaining popularity by increasing consumers demand for clean, cost-effective and high-quality packaging solutions. The integration of automation technologies in packaging machinery resulting fast and productive," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Key Takeaways:

The packaging machinery market is registering a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 to 2033.

is registering a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 to 2033. The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% by dominating the global market by 2033.

is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% by dominating the global market by 2033. Canada is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.9% of the global market by 2033.

is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.9% of the global market by 2033. India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% in the global market by 2033.

is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% in the global market by 2033. China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 5.9%.

significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 5.9%. With a CAGR of 5.5%, Thailand is rapidly advancing globally.

is rapidly advancing globally. The food sector is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players are Adding Values in the Global Packaging Machinery Market

The global market is highly competitive by the present prominent players. These players significantly drive the global market through various marketing tactics. Key players significantly uplift the global market through various marketing tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and agreements.

Key Players in the Packaging Machinery Industry:

KHS Group

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Krones AG

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

ProMach

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Sacmi

Bradman Lake Ltd.

ROVEMA GmbH

Douglas Machine Inc.

Coesia S.p.A

Maillis Group

Duravant

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments in the Packaging Machinery Market

In 2019, Krones AG announced its partnership with Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH. This partnership took place to improve wastage with the adoption of recycling technologies.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us



Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights