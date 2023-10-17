E-commerce Boom Propels Packaging Robots Market with a Striking 12.8% CAGR During 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaging robots market achieved a substantial size of US$ 3,198 Million in 2022, and it is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. According to industry experts, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7,056 Million by 2028, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the period of 2023-2028.

Packaging robots are industrial robot systems designed to handle materials, move or pack items, and seal and label them efficiently. These robots, including articulated, cartesian, SCARA, and delta robots, are known for their ease of integration into manufacturing facilities, delivering high-quality, accurate, and consistent packaging. They offer enhanced reliability, efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to human labor, reducing packaging errors, boosting productivity, and accelerating delivery times. In recent years, packaging robots have gained significant traction across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, chemicals, electronics, and logistics.

Key Trends Driving Market Growth

Automation and Cost Reduction : The need for high-degree automation to cut costs and minimize product wastage is a primary driver of market growth. Packaging robots automate production lines, reducing labor costs, enhancing efficiency, improving workplace safety, and minimizing product damage.

: The need for high-degree automation to cut costs and minimize product wastage is a primary driver of market growth. Packaging robots automate production lines, reducing labor costs, enhancing efficiency, improving workplace safety, and minimizing product damage. Demand for High-Quality Products : Growing consumer demand for high-quality products is driving the adoption of packaging robots. Companies are investing in these robots to ensure product quality and meet consumer expectations.

: Growing consumer demand for high-quality products is driving the adoption of packaging robots. Companies are investing in these robots to ensure product quality and meet consumer expectations. E-commerce Growth : The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has increased the demand for packaging robots, particularly for labor-intensive manual item picking tasks, to meet the surging demand for online shopping.

: The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has increased the demand for packaging robots, particularly for labor-intensive manual item picking tasks, to meet the surging demand for online shopping. Modernization of Manufacturing : Leading companies in various sectors are investing heavily in modernizing their manufacturing facilities to boost productivity, efficiency, and output, driving the adoption of packaging robots.

: Leading companies in various sectors are investing heavily in modernizing their manufacturing facilities to boost productivity, efficiency, and output, driving the adoption of packaging robots. Availability of Low-Cost Industrial Robots : The easy availability of affordable industrial robots is further propelling market growth, making it accessible to a broader range of businesses.

: The easy availability of affordable industrial robots is further propelling market growth, making it accessible to a broader range of businesses. Pick and Place Applications: Emerging pick and place applications in various sectors, technological advancements, favorable government policies, ongoing R&D activities, product innovations, and rapid industrialization are providing additional impetus to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The global packaging robots market is segmented based on various factors:

Gripper Type:

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Others

Application:

Picking and Placing

Packing Tray Packing Case Packing Filling Others

Palletizing Case Palletizing Bag Palletizing De-Palletizing



End User:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Logistics

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global packaging robots market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, FIPA GmbH, KRONES AG, KUKA AG, MIP Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ProMach Inc., Remtec Automation LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Syntegon Holding GmbH, and Yaskawa America Inc. (Yaskawa Electric Corporation).

