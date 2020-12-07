E-Commerce Bridal Brand, AVERY AUSTIN "Say Yes, Without The Stress" With The Launch Of A Revolutionary, Risk Mitigating Home Shopping Experience for Brides-to-Be!

With many brides hesitant to explore traditional bridal salons, Avery Austin knew that launching their Try-At-Home program was a necessity.

"Pandemic-related behavioral changes and social distancing have made it increasingly difficult for traditional bridal retail platforms to service the bride and her party, so this created a perfect opportunity to launch this digital safe space", says Justin Yeh, co-founder of the Avery Austin brand.

Breaking the mold is the foundation of Avery Austin

"While the bridal e-commerce brand is an exciting newcomer to the market, Avery Austin is backed with over 30 years of servicing brides and we knew there was room to improve the bridal experience. We knew that brides everywhere deserve inclusive sizing without being charged an additional cost; they deserve high quality gowns without an exorbitant price tag, and they absolutely deserve the ability to find their dream dress without risk," continues Yeh.

About Avery Austin

Avery Austin's mission is to deliver fashionable value priced, designer-quality collections both classic and contemporary - by way of a direct-to-consumer retail model thus eliminating the traditional retail mark-up. Many styles will be stocked for immediate shipment, or with a six week delivery window for wedding gowns and a four week delivery window for bridesmaids dresses, paired with their unprecedented "no-risk" return policy.

Avery Austin dresses are available in over 250 bridal styles and 350 bridesmaids offerings which are available in 25 colors with inclusive size options from sizes 0-30. Accessibly priced, the Bridal Collection ranges from: $300-$900 and the Bridesmaids Collection retail from $99-$149.

