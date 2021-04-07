E-commerce Content Powered by 1WorldSync Surpasses 1 Billion Impressions

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, announced today that below-the-fold, manufacturer-provided e-commerce content powered by its ContentCastä technology surpassed 1 billion product page impressions across its retail network in 2020 and early 2021, representing 40% growth over the previous period.

Below-the-fold content—typically referred to as rich vendor syndicated content on e-commerce sites like Walmart, Target, BestBuy and Costco, and A+ content on Amazon—is displayed below the primary product information on an e-commerce page and enables the manufacturer to showcase a range of media and marketing information, such as 360-spin photography, animations, videos and feature comparison tables.

The milestone for 1WorldSync coincides with a record year for global e-commerce sales, which reached $4 trillion for the first time in 2020, according to eMarketer . As online sales spiked in the early stages of the pandemic, many brands seized the opportunity to provide rich product content for consumers seeking to replicate tactile in-store experiences, according to Randy Mercer, vice president of product at 1WorldSync.

"The bar for quality e-commerce product content has never been higher," said Mercer. "With more options than ever, consumers are abandoning sites with insufficient, inaccurate information and poor imagery at alarming rates. Our most successful brand partners stayed one step ahead in 2020, delivering high-quality below-the-fold content that placed special emphasis on immersion and narrative in addition to traditional feature and spec lists."

ContentCast enables 1WorldSync customers to create and design engaging content spreads via its Inline Content builder. Once designed, users can distribute their content to over 3,000 retail sites and analyze viewer engagement via a comprehensive reporting tool. Including below-the-fold content on product pages has more than doubled add-to-cart conversion rates for some 1WorldSync customers.

To learn more about ContentCast and the entire 1WorldSync omnichannel product content solution portfolio, visit www.1worldsync.com . For examples of below-the-fold content, click here .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of ominichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 13,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content problems faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com .

Media Contact

Matt Galassini

+1.312.806.7746

[email protected]

SOURCE 1WorldSync

