E-commerce in India: Affordable Hardware and Internet Adoption Drive Remarkable Growth

In 2022, the Indian e-commerce market achieved a valuation of INR 8,876.33 billion. Projections indicate that by the conclusion of 2028, it is poised to surge to INR 50,015 billion, demonstrating substantial growth at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31.46% over the period spanning 2023 to 2028.

E-commerce enterprises are progressively directing their focus towards the largely untapped potential in tier II, tier III cities, and rural regions to broaden their market presence. Significant transformations in consumer purchasing behavior, notably in categories such as health and pharmaceuticals, groceries, and food deliveries, have been observed.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the e-commerce market in India has been facilitated by the presence of reasonably priced hardware, including laptops, notebooks, desktop PCs, and smart handheld devices, as well as the widespread adoption of the internet.

has been facilitated by the presence of reasonably priced hardware, including laptops, notebooks, desktop PCs, and smart handheld devices, as well as the widespread adoption of the internet. With the rising levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian e-commerce sector, domestic companies will have the opportunity to expand their e-commerce operations.

Furthermore, the rapidly expanding middle-class population and increased income mobility will play a significant role in propelling growth within the e-commerce industry. The convenience of transactions and the availability of diverse payment methods are pivotal factors that influence the trajectory of the e-commerce market's development in India .

Market Challenges:

In India , the rural population remains largely unaware of the internet's existence and its various applications.

, the rural population remains largely unaware of the internet's existence and its various applications. New entrants in the market face significant challenges due to the dominance of well-established players with global reach and substantial financial resources, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Info Edge India.

These major players encounter difficulties related to aspects like delivery logistics, customizing product offerings, ensuring cybersecurity, and managing payment processes.

Additionally, the on-ground uncertainties associated with the unreliable cash-on-delivery (COD) mode have adversely affected the profitability of e-commerce companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Socio-economic indicators

Introduction Market definition and structure Business models

Market Overview India e-commerce market - An overview Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

Market Segmentation India e-commerce market segmentation Online retail market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e) Online travel services' market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e) Online food and grocery delivery market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e) Online matrimony and classified market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e) Other online services' market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Government Initiatives Initiatives by the Government of India , impacting the e-commerce industry

Market Influencers

Market trends

Mergers and acquisitions

Investment scenario PE/VC investments in B2C E-commerce sector PE/VC investments in B2B E-commerce sector

Competitive landscape Key players: Indiamart Intermesh Limited, Info Edge ( India ) Limited, Thomas Cook ( India ) Limited, Zomato Limited, BigTree Entertainment Private Limited, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Jasper Infotech Private Limited, MakeMyTrip ( India ) Private Limited, People Interactive ( India ) Private Limited, Amazon India

Competitive benchmarking

Recent developments

