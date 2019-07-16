E-commerce is powering paper packaging demand, but its impact will weaken over next 5 years

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's latest Prime Day highlights the importance of online retail sales to the modern economy. Shipping boxes from Amazon and other retailers symbolize e-commerce – and they also represent one of the most important sources of demand growth for containerboard and corrugated packaging in the US and Canada. For the first time, the "e-commerce boost" has been quantified by The Impact of E-commerce on North American Paper Packaging Markets, a new Special Study from Fastmarkets RISI.

"E-commerce and mail order retail uses about 7 times more corrugated per dollar of sales than traditional retail logistics," said Derek Mahlburg, Fastmarkets RISI Senior Economist and lead author of this all-new study. "E-commerce has become a significant driver of corrugated demand growth," Mahlburg said.

E-commerce/mail order sales made up about 17% of retail spending in 2018, but accounted for more than half of all corrugated box shipments to the US retail sector. The "e-commerce boost" for corrugated is expected to weaken, however.

"The biggest e-commerce companies are working to lower box usage. These and other factors point towards slower e-commerce-driven paper packaging demand growth through 2023," said Mahlburg.

For the first time, The Impact of E-commerce on North American Paper Packaging Markets establishes metrics that quantify how e-commerce has affected corrugated packaging demand in the US and Canada, and provides 5-year forecasts for key indicators.

