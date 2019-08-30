E-Commerce Leaders, ZonLux Digital, Launch New Marketing Agency to Help Companies Get the Most Out of Amazon's Platform

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZonLux Digital and its founder, Matt Newman, have launched a Service Amazon Marketing Agency. With an extensive portfolio of consumer-facing e-commerce brands in the health, auto and beauty space, the Zonlux Digital team will bring their thorough knowledge of e-commerce and the ever-changing Amazon platform, as well as innovative marketing and SEO knowledge to clients at whatever capacity they need to scale. Newman has grown his portfolio to almost $100 million a year in revenue, and now he and his team of e-commerce experts have set their sights on helping other companies scale their brands on the eCom behemoth, Amazon.com.

Services that ZonLux will offer include: Amazon Storefront Consultation, Product Development Recommendations, Keyword Research & Search Engine Optimization, Marketing Promotions, Amazon Advertising, Insider Access to Amazon and Industry Resources, Acquisition Exit Strategy Consultations, and more. ZonLux Digital will offer a range of customized plans to meet client KPIs, drive innovation and scaling potential.

"Zonlux was born out of a need in the e-commerce space. What we want to do is simple: we want to make an impact by bringing our successful business model to other entrepreneurs," said Newman, Founder and Partner of ZonLux Digital. "We have an expert team in place that lives and breathes Amazon, and all of the unique complexities that go into operating a profitable brand on that channel. We are selectively taking on a few clients a month, and I am excited to see where this next chapter takes our team and our clients."

Zonlux Digital offers a range of packages, tailored to each client, designed to deliver data-driven results.

ABOUT MATT NEWMAN

Matt Newman is an investor, entrepreneur and a proven Brand and Marketing Strategist. Much of his expertise lies in scaling and company growth, both for his own business ventures and for partners and clients. Before transitioning into full-time internet marketing, Matt practiced business and securities law, and that background in finance and law gives him specialized expertise and insight into the world of marketing and entrepreneurship.

Matt began his adventure with no financial backing and used his unique ability to scale companies through marketing to arrive at where he is today: the founder of multiple eight-figure and seven-figure brands, as well as an investor and partner in many other companies. He currently runs a large e-commerce portfolio primarily selling on Amazon. His current focus is ZonLux Digital, an agency he founded to meet the growing need in the digital and retail space for understanding how to sell on Amazon. Matt Newman has become an expert in maximizing e-commerce valuations and multipliers, along with paid advertising, crunching data to maximize conversion rates, all things SEO and building a viral message.

