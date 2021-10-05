E-Commerce Logistics Market Records a CAGR of 20.44% by 2025 | Technavio

The e-commerce logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities.

The e-commerce logistics market covers the following areas:

E-Commerce Logistics Market Sizing

E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast

E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 355.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

