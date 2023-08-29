E-commerce Logistics Market size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The rise in social commerce drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is segmented into two categories based on the area (domestic and international) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%. The growth of the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia is driven by the rise of social commerce. This innovative approach involves leveraging social media and various online platforms to facilitate the buying and selling of products and services. Within this framework, social commerce platforms enable transaction-driven social interactions and user engagement. Leading social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat capitalize on this trend by offering avenues for social commerce on their platforms. Users can readily access product descriptions and details through advertisements. By offering diverse choices, shared user experiences, and referrals, social commerce significantly influences customers' decision-making processes. This transformative concept has not only streamlined the shopping experience for consumers but also empowered brands to directly trace sales leads from social media. This, in turn, has increased the demand for e-commerce logistics, thereby driving the growth of the market in Southeast Asia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, download the sample report now

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia: Market segmentation

By area

Domestic

International

The domestic e-commerce logistics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia.

By service

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Buy the report now to get insight on the market drivers, trends and challenges of E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia

Related Reports:

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: According to Technavio analysts, the cross-border e-commerce logistics market share is projected to surge by USD 55.47 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.71%. The market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Automotive E-Commerce Market: The automotive e-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 82,409.66 million. This automotive e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger car, 2-wheeler, and commercial vehicle), Channel (aftermarket and OEM), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Area

7 Market Segmentation by Segment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio