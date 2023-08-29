E-commerce Logistics Market size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The rise in social commerce drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is segmented into two categories based on the area (domestic and international) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%. The growth of the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia is driven by the rise of social commerce. This innovative approach involves leveraging social media and various online platforms to facilitate the buying and selling of products and services. Within this framework, social commerce platforms enable transaction-driven social interactions and user engagement. Leading social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat capitalize on this trend by offering avenues for social commerce on their platforms. Users can readily access product descriptions and details through advertisements. By offering diverse choices, shared user experiences, and referrals, social commerce significantly influences customers' decision-making processes. This transformative concept has not only streamlined the shopping experience for consumers but also empowered brands to directly trace sales leads from social media. This, in turn, has increased the demand for e-commerce logistics, thereby driving the growth of the market in Southeast Asia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026
E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia: Market segmentation

By area

  • Domestic
  • International

The domestic e-commerce logistics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia.

By service

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing
  • Others

Related Reports: 

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:  According to Technavio analysts, the cross-border e-commerce logistics market share is projected to surge by USD 55.47 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.71%. The market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Automotive E-Commerce Market: The automotive e-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 82,409.66 million. This automotive e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger car, 2-wheeler, and commercial vehicle), Channel (aftermarket and OEM), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

