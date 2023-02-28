E-commerce logistics market size to grow by USD 404.84 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 113.35 from 2017 to 2021- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 404.84 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors in the market are focused on providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location. They are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to increase their competitive advantage and improve their market position. As a result of these factors, the global e-commerce logistics market will stay competitive during the forecast period. The report offers regarding the latest trends and drivers, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-commerce logistics market report covers the following areas:

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The global e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:

Usage

Domestic



International

The market growth in the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the segment are focusing on improving their operations and boosting overall efficiency to remain competitive. In addition, factors such as the move toward digital transformation, cloud deployment and technical improvement among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and continuous modernization in workforce management strategy will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Service

Transportation



Warehousing



Others

The transportation segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise ,historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

APAC will account for 57% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high population in the region is increasing the demand for goods through online channels. In addition, factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base, a growing number of Internet and smartphone users, and the rising trend of online shopping are driving the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in APAC.

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-commerce logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce logistics market vendors

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 404.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, India,Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

