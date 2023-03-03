E-commerce logistics market size to grow by USD 404.84 billion from 2022 to 2027; Driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce logistics market by Usage, Service, and Geography - Forecast, and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce logistics market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 404.84 billion. However, the growth momentum in the market will be decelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), Download a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 404.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver – The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. Customers' preference for cross-border e-commerce is increasing owing to the rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands. The increasing cross-border trade is also leading to a rise in the number of trade corridors. These corridors comprise integrated infrastructure, such as railroads and highways, which link cities or countries. Moreover, in cross-border e-commerce, logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods depends on transportation and distribution networks. Hence, with the rise of cross-border e-commerce, a simultaneous increase in the demand for e-commerce logistics is expected during the forecast period.



– The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. Customers' preference for cross-border e-commerce is increasing owing to the rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands. The increasing cross-border trade is also leading to a rise in the number of trade corridors. These corridors comprise integrated infrastructure, such as railroads and highways, which link cities or countries. Moreover, in cross-border e-commerce, logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods depends on transportation and distribution networks. Hence, with the rise of cross-border e-commerce, a simultaneous increase in the demand for e-commerce logistics is expected during the forecast period. Market Challenges – The high logistics cost is one of the factors hindering the global e-commerce logistics market growth. The shortage of skilled labor and the rising fuel prices are increasing the overall shipping cost for e-commerce logistics. The volatility in crude oil prices is one of the major cost determinants for the increase in transportation costs, reducing the profitability of e-commerce logistics service providers. Moreover, the constant demand for lower rates from customers creates pricing pressure on e-commerce logistics service providers. Further, there is an increase in reverse logistics. A high number of shipment returns due to product flaws and delivery failures also increases logistics costs. Such cost pressures are driving e-commerce logistics firms to switch to surface transit for deliveries, which, in turn, might affect market growth negatively.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Few Key Companies Covered

Aramex International LLC - The company offers designing an online storefront, updates online catalogs, and manages orders and payments. After creating an online platform, customers can begin purchases that can be delivered both domestically and internationally.

- The company offers designing an online storefront, updates online catalogs, and manages orders and payments. After creating an online platform, customers can begin purchases that can be delivered both domestically and internationally. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers e-commerce logistics for restaurants, retail stores as well as individual online shopping websites.

- The company offers e-commerce logistics for restaurants, retail stores as well as individual online shopping websites. CMA CGM SA - The company offers e-commerce logistics for D2C, B2B, and B2C logistics through eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment warehousing.

- The company offers e-commerce logistics for D2C, B2B, and B2C logistics through eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment warehousing. DB Schenker - The company offers Ecommerce logistics solutions from high volumes of delivery to orchestrating parcel delivery for small orders with omnichannel solutions covering all aspects of e-commerce warehousing services.

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% between 2021 and 2026. The market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% between 2021 and 2026. The market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). The apparel logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 32.54 million . This report extensively covers apparel logistics market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

