E-Commerce Logistics Market to record USD 355.79 Bn growth -- Technavio expects APAC to emerge as key growth region

Aug 09, 2022, 06:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 355.79 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 16.40% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The e-commerce logistics market is fragmented. The major vendors in the market compete on various parameters, such as providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location. Some of the major vendors are also focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage and improve their market position. Technavio identifies Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. as major market participants.
Although the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, rise in social commerce, and the growth of e-commerce startups will offer immense growth opportunities, high logistics costs, infrastructural issues in emerging economies, and stringent regulations for e-commerce logistics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Others
The transportation segment is expected to have the largest market share in the global e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, an increase in the outsourcing of logistics services is expected to further drive the demand for e-commerce logistics services from the transportation segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
57% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region's high population has increased the overall demand for goods through the online channel. In addition, the presence of a huge consumer base, a growing number of internet and smartphone users, and the rising trend of online shopping are contributing to the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. View Sample Report PDF Now
E-Commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the e-commerce logistics market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the e-commerce logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-Commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-commerce logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce logistics market vendors
|
E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 355.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.40
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, UK, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air freight and logistics market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aramex International LLC
- Exhibit 45: Aramex International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Aramex International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Aramex International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus
- 10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 50: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 CEVA Logistics AG
- Exhibit 55: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news
- Exhibit 58: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus
- 10.7 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 65: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Gati Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Gati Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Gati Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Gati Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Gati Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Gati Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 77: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Exhibit 79: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.
- Exhibit 84: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
- Exhibit 89: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
