E-commerce Market In Kuwait size is set to grow by USD 1469.76 mn from 2024-2028, advantages of e-commerce platforms boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce market in kuwait size is estimated to grow by USD 1469.76 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.57% during the forecast period. The E-commerce market in Kuwait is expanding due to consumers' shift to online shopping. E-retailers provide a wide range of B2C products and conveniences like product comparison. COD services are a significant advantage, attracting offline retailers to enter the digital space. The Kuwaiti E-commerce industry is projected to grow substantially.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce Market in Kuwait 2024-2028

E-commerce Market In Kuwait Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1469.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.33 Regional analysis Kuwait Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 100% Key countries Kuwait and MEA Key companies profiled Al Yousifi and Sons Co., Amazon.com Inc., Apparel

Group, Boutiqaat for Makeups and Perfumes Co.,

Cartlow DMCC, Eureka, Faisal Al Rasheed General

Trading and Contracting Group Co. W.L.L., Farfetch

Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Jarir

Marketing Co., Lulu Group International, Mamas and

Papas Ltd., Namshi General Trading LLC,

PerfumesKuwait, SULTAN CENTER FOOD

PRODUCTS CO., Tawseel Holding K.S.C., Ubuy

Co., VogaCloset Ltd., WB Technologies Co., and

Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL

Segment Overview

This e-commerce market in Kuwait report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Fashion and apparel, Consumer electronics, Toys and kids supplies, Beauty and personal care, Others) Type (B2B, B2C) Method (Cash on delivery, Others) Geography (Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The B2B segment of Kuwait's E-commerce market witnessed remarkable growth in 2023. Kuwait's strategic economic position in the Gulf region fosters a conducive environment for B2B transactions. With an oil-rich economy and diverse industries, enterprises in Kuwait leverage digital platforms for wholesale trade, procurement, and supply chain activities. Businesses source business-related products, including raw materials and components, through B2B E-commerce to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. Suitable for industries like manufacturing, construction, and hospitality, this model streamlines procurement processes for large purchases.

Geography Overview

geographic_landscape

In Kuwait's retail industry, E-commerce is a growing trend. Manufacturers sell products via company websites and popular platforms, expanding market presence and brand awareness. Physical stores also add E-commerce to reach more consumers, merging offline and online sales channels.

Research Analysis

In Kuwait, the E-commerce market is experiencing significant digitization, with an increasing number of retailers embracing online retailing through mobile apps and websites. Smartphone usage is at an all-time high, making digital payment systems convenient for purchasing physical goods in various sectors, including Electronics, Fashion, Furniture & Homeware, Care Products, DIY, Grocery, and more. The Digital Economy is thriving, with high internet penetration and the availability of 5G networks enabling faster and more efficient online transactions. E-commerce startups are flourishing, with the Electronic Signature Law facilitating digital agreements. Robotics-fulfillment centers ensure efficient order processing and delivery. Social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat are also being utilized for marketing and sales. The ECDB (Electronic Commerce and Information Technology Department) is overseeing the growth of this sector, ensuring compliance with regulations and fostering innovation.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic and evolving E-commerce market of Kuwait, digitalization has taken center stage. Commerces such as Consumers Electronics, Fashion, and Homeware embrace this shift, offering a plethora of products online. E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Digitizit, and Shop.com.kw provide a seamless shopping experience, delivering products to customers' doorsteps. Interested consumers can browse through a wide range of apps and websites, making purchases through secure payment methods. Markets like Al-Salam and Markaz Shouqan also offer online shopping services, catering to the needs of a tech-savvy population. The trending categories include electronics, apps, and fashion, with consumers seeking the latest technology and stylish apparel. The convenience and accessibility of E-commerce have made it a preferred choice for many in Kuwait's modern society.

