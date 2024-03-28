E-commerce Market In US size is set to grow by USD 779.36 bn from 2024-2028,advantages of e-commerce platforms boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 779.36 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period. The US e-commerce market is thriving, driven by mobile shopping, IoT, and machine learning. Key players include Sebamed USA, iTrust, Corsidia, ECDB, and marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and specialized platforms for fashion, electronics, hobby & leisure, furniture, care products, and grocery. Advertising through Facebook and Google, online payments via PayPal, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay, and fulfillment services from FedEx, UPS, and Prime delivery are essential. Market trends include increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage, and digital wallet financing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce Market in US 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

E-commerce Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 779.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.56 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Chewy Inc., Dollar General Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Groupon Inc., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., LOWES COMPANIES INC., Macys Inc., ModCloth.com, Newegg Commerce Inc., QVC Inc, Shopify Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and ContextLogic Inc.

Segment Overview

This e-commerce market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (B2B, B2C) Platform (Mobile, tablet, Desktop, laptop) Product (Home appliances, Fashion products, Groceries, Books, Others) Geography (North America)

Market segmentation by Type

The E-commerce market in the US experienced remarkable growth in 2023, particularly in the B2B sector. Mobile shopping gained prominence with IoT integration, enabling seamless transactions. Machine learning optimized conversion rates, while multichannel selling expanded reach. Facebook advertising and Google shopping ads boosted online sales. Online payments via PayPal, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay streamlined transactions. Total retail sales surged, with fulfillment operations by FedEx, UPS, and Prime delivery service ensuring efficiency. Brands like Sebamed USA, iTrust, Corsidia, ECDB thrived in sectors such as Fashion, Electronics, Hobby & Leisure, DIY, Furniture & Homeware, Care Products, and Grocery. Market trends included digital wallet financing and the healthcare market's increasing reliance on e-commerce. Xerox, QuickBooks, and Zendesk supported businesses in managing operations.

- Download a Sample Report Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size

• The US e-commerce market is thriving, driven by mobile shopping, IoT, and machine learning. Key players include Sebamed USA, iTrust, Corsidia, ECDB, and marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and specialized platforms for fashion, electronics, hobby & leisure, furniture, care products, and grocery. Advertising through Facebook and Google, online payments via PayPal, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay, and fulfillment services from FedEx, UPS, and Prime delivery are essential. Market trends include increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage, and digital wallet financing.

• The US e-commerce market is thriving, driven by mobile shopping, IoT, and machine learning. Key players include Sebamed USA, iTrust, Corsidia, ECDB, and marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and specialized platforms for fashion, electronics, hobby & leisure, furniture, care products, and grocery. Advertising through Facebook and Google, online payments via PayPal, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay, and fulfillment services from FedEx, UPS, and Prime delivery are essential. Market trends include increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage, and digital wallet financing.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Market Research Overview

The E-commerce market in the US has seen significant growth in recent years, with online shopping becoming a preferred choice for consumers. Markets such as PayPal, Amazon, and Google Shopping have dominated the scene, offering a wide range of products and services. Consumers can now shop for everything from groceries to electronics, fashion, and home goods, with the convenience of having items delivered right to their doorstep. The digital revolution has brought about a shift in consumer behavior, with trends like mobile shopping, social media marketing, and personalized recommendations shaping the industry. Companies like Conversions IoT, Corvisa, and Ecdb are also making strides in the market, providing essential services such as delivery and payment solutions. The future of e-commerce in the US looks promising, with advancements in technology and increasing consumer adoption driving growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

B2B



B2C

Platform

Mobile



Tablet



Desktop



Laptop

Product

Home Appliances



Fashion Products



Groceries



Books



Others

Geography

North America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio