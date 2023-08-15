E-Commerce market size in Poland to grow by USD 28,094.56 million from 2022 to 2027; The significant advantages of e-commerce platforms drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce market size in Poland is set to grow by USD 28,094.56 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period. Discover Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The e-commerce market in Poland covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Commerce Market in Poland 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The e-commerce market in Poland is highly competitive because of the presence of many large established players. Intense competition based on product portfolio, pricing, delivery options, payment options, policies, varieties, offers, and brands, coupled with increasing technological advances, is a significant risk factor for vendors. Vendors are also investing in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding existing facilities. The e-commerce market in Poland is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

303 AVENUE SP. Z O.O. - The company offer products such as women's clothing through its online platform in Poland .

The company offer products such as women's clothing through its online platform in . Allegro. pl, Sp. z o.o. - The company offers products such as Blu-ray Players, CCTV, DVD Players, Projectors, and Soundbars through its online platform in Poland .

The company offers products such as Blu-ray Players, CCTV, DVD Players, Projectors, and Soundbars through its online platform in . Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers products such as the echo dot, iPhone, jewelry, and watches through its online platform in Poland .

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

This e-commerce market report in Poland extensively covers market segmentation by type (B2B and B2C) and application (home appliances, fashion products, groceries, books, and others).

The B2B segment will be significant during the forecast period. B2B e-commerce offers the advantages of B2B e-commerce including the expansion of business reach in a cost-effective manner and additional sales channels. The rising cross-border e-commerce sales attract vendors to offer customized products. These developments provide high growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period. Hence, such factors boost the B2B segment of the e-commerce market in Poland during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Companies Mentioned

303 AVENUE SP. Z O.O.

Allegro.pl Sp. z o.o.

Amazon.com Inc.

Beliani PL GmbH

Ceneo.pl sp z.o.o

Decathlon SA

Desertcart

Empik Group

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Meble.pl SA

Media Expert Group

OLX Global BV

Organic Farma Zdrowia SA

Tesco Plc

Ubuy Co.

Vox Sp. z.o.o. sp. k

X Kom Sp. Z.o.o.

zooplus SE

eBay Inc.

Zalando SE

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The significant advantages of e-commerce platforms drive the market growth of e-commerce in Poland. There is steady growth in the e-commerce market in Poland owing to the significant shift of consumers to e-commerce platforms. A major advantage includes the online portal is that it offers not only a broad range of B2C e-commerce products but also a convenient experience. Another factor shaping the B2C segment in the e-commerce market in Poland is the entry of offline retailers into the online platform. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the demand for the e-commerce market in Poland during the forecast period.

An increasing number of counterfeit products is a major threat to the e-commerce platforms' growth in Poland. People tend to buy fake products as they are available at a considerably lower cost than the originals, especially for luxury goods such as apparel and fashion accessories, to maintain their social status. Hence, owing to the high presence of counterfeit products on e-commerce platforms significantly lowers consumer confidence and trust since people are concerned about whether they are paying for authentic or counterfeit products. Hence, such factors hinder the e-commerce market in Poland during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The commerce cloud market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 35,810.71 million. This commerce cloud market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (grocery and pharmaceutical, electronics/ furniture/ bookstores, fashion and apparel, quick service restaurants, and others), component (platform and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need for optimizing operational efficiency is notably driving the market growth.

The digital commerce market is projected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion with a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers digital commerce market segmentations by business segment (business to business and business to consumer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Robust internet penetration is one of the key drivers supporting digital commerce market growth.

E-Commerce Market In Poland Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,094.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.52 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 303 AVENUE SP. Z O.O., Allegro.pl Sp. z o.o., Amazon.com Inc., Beliani PL GmbH, Ceneo.pl sp z.o.o, Decathlon SA, Desertcart, Empik Group, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meble.pl SA, Media Expert Group, OLX Global BV, Organic Farma Zdrowia SA, Tesco Plc, Ubuy Co., Vox Sp. z.o.o. sp. k, X Kom Sp. Z.o.o., zooplus SE, eBay Inc., and Zalando SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio