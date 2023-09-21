E-Commerce Market to grow by USD 12,951.56 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc. & Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce market is estimated to grow by USD 12,951.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.15%. The e-commerce market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer e-commerce market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Groupon Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., JD.com Inc., Lojas Americanas S.A., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, priceline.com LLC, Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Etsy Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Alibaba Group- The company offers e-commerce services such as online shopping and marketing, communications, social networking, entertainment, logistics, and other services.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers e-commerce services of all types and all distribution channels.

Apple Inc. - The company offers e-commerce products such as Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Watch.

The company offers e-commerce products such as Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Watch. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market of e-commerce due to the growing buying power of the middle-class population. The region comprises countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia that are late adopters of digital technology. As a result, the e-commerce market in these countries is expected to grow significantly. Furthermore, consumer preferences for online purchases have been on the rise due to various advantages. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the e-commerce market in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Advantages of e-commerce platforms

Advantages of e-commerce platforms Key Trend - Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies

- Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies Major Challenges - The regulatory issues

Market Segmentation

By Application, the home appliances segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes a range of products such as consumer electronics, houseware, and kitchen appliances. One of the primary drivers is recycling initiatives. In 2020, there was a significant 9% reduction in consumer-generated electronic waste (e-waste), making it the fastest-declining segment within the municipal waste stream. The emergence of IoT, which employs smart energy in consumer electronics, is further expected to contribute to the ongoing decrease in e-waste percentage during the forecast period. The increasing credibility of e-commerce brands and the tendency of consumers to upgrade their homes are the two reasons for the high revenue generated in the segment. Many consumers still prefer buying home appliances from offline stores as they want to see, touch, or try home appliances in a physical store before buying. Hence, these factors contribute to the growth of the home appliances segment.

E-Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.15% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

