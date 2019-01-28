E-Commerce Marketplace Celebrates Online Merchants at Inaugural CEROS Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shining a light on the spirit, grit and drive that is required to run a successful small or medium-sized business, ten honorees have been selected to receive the inaugural Celebrating Exceptional Results in Online Selling award (CEROS). These honorees will be recognized during an award ceremony in New York City on January 29th by MoreCommerce, one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms. The ten selected merchants are receiving the CEROS award in recognition of their achievements in sales, marketing and shopper experience.

MoreCommerce elevates entrepreneurs by providing access to top-selling marketplaces and millions of valuable shoppers. CEROS Award winners have excelled at going above and beyond in delivering high-quality merchandise, reliable fulfillment and top-notch customer service at every step of the selling process.

"I wholeheartedly believe in the value of the CEROS awards," says MoreCommerce CEO Michael Schnapf . "If a merchant comes to the rescue when a shopper has a concern, we want to celebrate their care; if they are proactive about building a partnership with MoreCommerce, we want to thank them for their commitment. The Awards give us a venue to do that in a meaningful way."

Michael Schnapf ascended to MoreCommerce's top position as part Alibaba's acquisition of the company last year . At a live ceremony, which will also be broadcasted online for any awardees who are unable to attend, Michael Schnapf will present winners with a jade glass trophy. Winners will also receive a badge on their e-commerce profiles to denote that they're a recipient of a CEROS Award.

"We partner with our merchants so they can tap into the best marketplaces and connect with the best shoppers," says Michael Schnapf . "Ideally, whenever a CEROS Award badge appears on a merchant's profile, it will signal to buyers that this is a trusted business."

MoreCommerce CEROS Award Winners:

Archies

Bargain Hunters

Benzara, Inc.

Center Link Media

Destination Home

Fur Haven Pet Products

Handbags Boutique

iEnjoy Home

SGS International

Vista Shops

For more information about the CEROS Awards ceremony and winners, please visit this page .

MoreCommerce (morecommerce.com) is a network of marketplace solutions that empowers trade for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and brands. MoreCommerce provides the fundamental technology infrastructure, consumer reach, and marketing services to make it easy for merchants to harness the power of online selling to grow their businesses in the United States. More than 100,000 global merchants have benefited from the MoreCommerce suite of services over the past 20 years. MoreCommerce is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Alibaba Group.

