E-Commerce Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 93.52 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of the E-commerce sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-commerce packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 93.52 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 27.11% during the forecast period.

E-Commerce Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 93520.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Klabin S.A., Koch Industries Inc., LivingPackets SA, Mondi Plc, Orora Ltd., Pregis LLC, RAJA Group, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Southgate Packaging Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Tenneco Inc., Tetra Laval SA, and WestRock Co.

Market Driver

The e-commerce packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of smart packaging. This technology integrates sensor systems into packaging, enhancing product traceability, monitoring freshness, and providing interactive consumer experiences. Notable companies, like Amcor plc, are introducing innovative paper-based packaging with advanced features.

European start-ups offer trackable and sustainable shipping boxes with real-time environmental monitoring and remote content viewing. These solutions improve customer trust and shopping experiences, driving market expansion.

The e-commerce industry continues to grow, leading to an increased demand for effective packaging solutions. Products need to be securely shipped to customers, while also making an appealing first impression. Trends in e-commerce packaging include the use of sustainable materials, such as biodegradable plastics and recycled paper. Consumers value convenience, so easy-to-open and reusable packaging is also popular. Custom branding and personalization are other trends, helping businesses stand out in a crowded market.

Additionally, the integration of technology, such as QR codes and augmented reality, adds value and enhances the customer experience. Overall, e-commerce packaging plays a crucial role in protecting products, enhancing brand image, and providing a positive customer experience.

Market Challenges

E-commerce packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe delivery of products to consumers. With multiple touchpoints in the supply chain, such as storage and warehouses, fulfillment centers, and transport providers, robust packaging is essential.

Risks like mishandling, inappropriate temperature conditions, and improper stacking can damage merchandise, potentially harming brand image. Robust, break-proof, leak-proof, and shatterproof packaging is necessary to protect products during transit and storage, maintaining customer satisfaction and demand for e-commerce packaging in the global market.

The E-Commerce Packaging Market faces several challenges in providing effective and sustainable solutions. One major challenge is ensuring secure and protective packaging for fragile or delicate items during transit. Another challenge is reducing the use of excessive packaging materials to minimize waste and environmental impact. Additionally, the need for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging options is increasing.

Furthermore, the market must keep up with the latest technology trends, such as personalized and customized packaging, to meet customer demands. Lastly, ensuring timely delivery of packages in good condition is crucial to maintain customer satisfaction.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Corrugated packaging

1.2 Protective packaging

1.3 Polybags Application 2.1 Food and beverage

2.2 Consumer electronics

2.3 Personal care and cosmetics

2.4 Fashion and apparel Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Corrugated packaging- The e-commerce packaging market is driven by the increasing popularity of corrugated boxes. These boxes, made from eco-friendly and recyclable corrugated paperboard, offer superior durability, lightweight, and crush-resistance. They are extensively used by retailers like Amazon and Flipkart for product shipping and storage due to their flexibility and photorealistic image printing capabilities. Sustainable investments, such as Mondi Plc's USD 315 million in corrugated packaging, further fuel the market growth. Corrugated boxes cater to various industries, including food, electronics, and textiles, and their use promotes brand awareness and consumer engagement.

Research Analysis

The E-Commerce Packaging Market encompasses a wide range of materials and products, including smartphones, plastics, corrugated boards, wood, grocery products, and various assortments. Customization is a key trend in this market, with solutions such as corrugated boxes, poly bags, tapes, protective packaging, mailers, and both plastic and corrugated board being utilized for customized packaging needs. The packaging ecosystem caters to numerous sectors, including apps and accessories, personal care, food and beverages, internet enterprises, and more.

With the rise of at-home delivery and convenience, the demand for packaging solutions continues to grow in developing economies, despite concerns over plastic waste. Primary packaging, such as that used for fast fashion, is a significant segment within this market. Internet penetration plays a crucial role in driving market growth, enabling seamless online shopping experiences and efficient delivery systems.

Market Research Overview

The E-Commerce Packaging Market is a significant sector that caters to the growing demand for secure and attractive packaging solutions in the digital commerce industry. This market encompasses various types of packaging materials, designs, and technologies that ensure product safety, branding, and customer satisfaction during the shipping process. Key elements of e-commerce packaging include lightweight, recyclable, and customizable options to reduce logistics costs and minimize environmental impact.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer expectations for fast and reliable delivery, the rise of cross-border e-commerce, and the growing popularity of subscription services. Innovative packaging solutions, such as those incorporating advanced materials and automation, are also gaining traction to streamline operations and enhance the unboxing experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Corrugated Packaging



Protective Packaging



Polybags

Application

Food And Beverage



Consumer Electronics



Personal Care And Cosmetics



Fashion And Apparel

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

