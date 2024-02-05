E-commerce Packaging Market to Triple in Size by 2034, Driven by Online Shopping Boom

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) forecasts a dynamic future for the e-commerce packaging market, fueled by online shopping evolution, Global Reach, Packaging Challenge, and Sustainability taking center Stage key trends. Explore the complex and growing e-commerce packaging market and discover attractive prospects in our detailed FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce Packaging Market is estimated to be worth US$ 76.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 210 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 10.6%. The surge in the adoption of e-commerce, as consumers increasingly shift towards online shopping. This evolving trend is a key driver behind the heightened demand for specialized e-commerce packaging solutions, uniquely crafted to cater to the specific requirements of online retailers.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: E-commerce Packaging Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18898

E-commerce businesses recognize packaging as an integral part of their brand identity. They strategically invest in designs that not only serve the functional purpose of product protection but also aim to curate a positive and memorable unboxing experience for customers. The expansion of cross-border e-commerce results in increased demand for packaging solutions that can withstand international shipping challenges. Packaging designs must comply with diverse regulations and ensure product safety during global transit.

The rising integration of technology into packaging, such as QR codes, RFID tags, and smart packaging features, enhances the overall customer experience. E-commerce businesses leverage technology to provide product information, enable tracking, and add interactive elements. The global focus on environmental sustainability drives demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. E-commerce companies are increasingly adopting recyclable materials, reducing single-use plastics, and implementing sustainable packaging practices to meet consumer expectations.

E-Commerce Packaging Industry Report Scope: 2024-2034

Attributes

Details

Estimated Market Size in 2024

US$ 76.9 billion

Projected Market Valuation in 2034

US$ 210 billion

Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034

10.6 %

Forecast Period

2024 to 2034

Historical Data Available for

2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

Value in US$ billion

Key Market Segments Covered

E-Commerce Packaging Market - Key Segments

By Product:

•  Corrugated Box

•  Poly Bags

•  Tapes

•  Protective Packaging

•  Mailers

•  Others

By Material:

•  Plastic

•  Corrugated Board

•  Paper And Paperboard

•  Woods

By Application:

•  Electronics And Electrical

•  Apparels And Accessories

•  Personal Care

•  Household

•  Food And Beverages

•  Pet Food

•  Pharmaceutical

•  Others

By Region:

•  North America

•  Latin America

•  Western Europe

•  Eastern Europe

•  South Asia and Pacific

•  East Asia

•  Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Profiled

  • The United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • The United Kingdom
  • France
  • Spain

 

  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • Australia

 

  • New Zealand
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • GCC countries
  • South Africa
  • Israel

 

Key Takeaways

  • From 2019 to 2023, the e-commerce packaging market expanded at a CAGR of 11.4%.
  • Based on product, the corrugated box segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.
  • The e-commerce packaging demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.
  • In the United States, the e-commerce packaging industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2034.
  • The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 11.7% between 2024 and 2034.
  • The e-commerce packaging market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.8% during 2034.

"The rapidly growing online retail industry and growing demand for sustainable and recyclable, reusable packaging solutions to drive the e-commerce packing market." says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials). 

Competitive Landscape

Companies focus on developing and utilizing eco-friendly materials, such as recycled content, biodegradable plastics, and other sustainable alternatives. The market players are forming strategic partnerships or collaborations with e-commerce platforms, retailers, and logistics companies to expand market reach and improve supply chain efficiency.

Leading e-Commerce Packaging Companies Profiled:

  • Amcor Plc.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc.
  • CCL Industries
  • Coveris
  • Sealed Air
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • WINPAK Ltd.
  • Alpha Packaging
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Mondi
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Silver Spur Corp.
  • Greif
  • Transcontinental Inc.
  • ALPLA

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments:

  • In June 2023 - Constantia Flexibles, the third-largest global producer of flexible packaging, is delighted to announce the successful finalization of its acquisition of Drukpol Flexo, a well-established packaging company located in Poland.
  • Mondi is an international packaging and paper group with a focus on sustainable and innovative packaging solutions for diverse industries, including e-commerce.
  • Alpha Packaging is a manufacturer of plastic bottles and jars, providing packaging solutions for industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and e-commerce.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global e-commerce packaging market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the e-commerce packaging industry, the industry is segmented based on the product (Corrugated Box, Poly Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Mailers, and Others) by material (Plastic, Corrugated Board, Paper And Paperboard, Wood) by Application (Electronics And Electrical, Apparels And Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food And Beverages, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About the Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The automotive team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power. 

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. 

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association. 

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

