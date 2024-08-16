E-Commerce Packaging Market worth $124.9 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "E-Commerce Packaging Market"

By Product Type, Mailers accounted for the second-largest market share in 2023.

Mailers hold the second-highest market share among different product types in the E-Commerce packaging market. Mailers are lightweight and cost-effective packaging options for smaller items. They are often made of paperboard or bubble-lined materials for added protection. In addition to this, they are able to provide a budget-friendly packaging solution that allows them to accommodate numerous things, such as apparel, books, small electronics items, etc.

By Material, Paper and Paperboards accounted for the second-largest share in 2023.

Paper and paperboards hold the second-largest share in the market of e-commerce packaging in 2023. Paper & paperboard are commonly used materials in e-commerce packaging due to their versatility, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Paper is used for kraft paper sheets and rolls, which provide excellent void fill and cushioning to protect items during shipping. It is also used for eco-friendly and recyclable shipping envelopes, paper bags, and mailers, offering lightweight and secure packaging options.

By Application, the Electronics segment led the market in 2023.

In 2023, the electronics segment held the largest share of the market of e-commerce packaging. The high value of electronic products makes them most profitable to sell, but their excessive fragility demands that packaging be something special, not just the basic boxes and padded envelopes used for most e-commerce. Innovative packaging solutions help to hold electronic products firmly in place while also preventing bumps, knocks, and drops during shipment. However, the growing demand for electronics products using the e-commerce channel helps to raise the demand for packaging solutions in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the larger market share of the E-Commerce packaging Market in 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region mainly leads the e-commerce packaging market because of the area's rapid e-commerce growth, substantial consumer base, and significant manufacturing capabilities. The swift online retail expansion in countries like China and India, which is driven by rising internet penetration and an expanding middle class, leads to soaring demand for e-commerce packaging. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is a major global production powerhouse serving cost-effective and scalable packaging solutions for both local and international markets. Moreover, the region's advanced logistics infrastructure and innovative packaging solutions provide an added boost to the market presence of the Asia-Pacific region.

The E-Commerce packaging Market comprises major players such as International Paper (US), Amcor. (Switzerland), Mondi Group (UK), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Rengo Co., Ltd (Japan), Berry Global Inc (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), CCL Industries (Canada), H.B. Fuller (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Georgia-Pacific LLC (US), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), and others are covered in the E-Commerce packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the E-Commerce Packaging Market.

