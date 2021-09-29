E-commerce Podcast Lunch With Norm with Host Norman Farrar Celebrates 200th Episode with Guests Kevin King & Yoni Kozminski

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at "Lunch With Norm," a popular e-commerce podcast, is thrilled to announce who will be appearing on the program this week as well as its much-anticipated fan appreciation episode to celebrate its 200th episode. Renowned entrepreneurs Yoni Kozminski and Kevin King are Farrar's guests on Monday and Friday, while the special fan appreciation episode is scheduled for Wednesday.

More about the podcast can be found at https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/lunch-with-norm/id1525564513 .

Lunch With Norm Logo Norman Farrar

Monday's episode features MultiplyMii and Escala founder and CEO Yoni Kozminski. MultiplyMii offers affordable staff and HR outsourcing services for e-commerce businesses while Escala consults with Amazon sellers and other e-commerce businesses ready to expand. Kozminski is also the host of Successful Scales, a podcast where business leaders share their views on building a successful business.

Wednesday marks the program's 200th episode, and in recognition of this significant milestone, Farrar and his team have declared it the show's second-ever fan appreciation episode. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the people who bring them the podcast every week. The episode will explore the future of Amazon and e-commerce and feature Marcia Reece, Faten Chakroun, Fatiha Bibi, Roslyn Stevenson, and Michael Eastman.

Rockstar entrepreneur Kevin King joins Farrar on Friday's episode. A renowned Amazon FBA expert, King was recognized by Target Marketing magazine as one of the Top 40 Direct Marketers. He has been featured on the front pages of USA Today and The Wall Street Journal as well as popular national TV shows such as Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous and Entertainment Tonight.

Please tune in to the upcoming episodes of "Lunch With Norm" to learn more about these eminent business leaders.

Contact Name : Lunch With Norm The Beard Guy

Contact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Lunch With Norm:

Lunch With Norm is your resource for everything from Amazon, to e-commerce, to digital marketing, to social media, all in the form of a live stream podcast. We aim to arm the small business owner with the latest tools and advice from the experts making waves in the online space. Tune in to our Facebook page each week to have your questions answered live and on air.

SOURCE Lunch With Norm