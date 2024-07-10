E-commerce Podcast Reaches Mid-Year Milestone, Continues to Deliver Expert Insights for Global Success

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA is proud to announce that its monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA," has reached the mid-year point of its debut year, releasing its latest episode today. The podcast continues to provide expert advice to help e-Tailers thrive in the global e-commerce marketplace.

Hosted by John Walsh, Vice President of Sales, and Nick Agnetti, Enterprise Sales Executive, the podcast offers listeners a deep dive into the world of global e-commerce. With a combination of industry expertise and engaging discussions with guests, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" is an amazing resource for online retailers looking to expand their reach and optimize their operations.

Mid-Year Recap of Topics Covered: Over the past six months, the podcast has gone over a wide range of valuable e-commerce topics, including:

What Asendia USA Does for Online Retailers: Discusses the comprehensive services Asendia USA offers in support of e-commerce business.

Discusses the comprehensive services Asendia offers in support of e-commerce business. e-Commerce Strategies for Shipping from the USA to Canada : Provides tips on efficient and cost-effective cross-border shipping between the USA and Canada and within Canada . (featuring special guest, Dave Mays , CEO Broad Reach, an Asendia company)

Provides tips on efficient and cost-effective cross-border shipping between the and and within . (featuring special guest, , CEO Broad Reach, an Asendia company) Deep Dive into the Costs of International Shipping: Navigating the challenges of e-commerce global shipping and unlocking the secrets to success in customs, costs, customer satisfaction, and more!

Navigating the challenges of e-commerce global shipping and unlocking the secrets to success in customs, costs, customer satisfaction, and more! Cross-Border Shipping to Key e-Commerce Markets - Canada , UK, and Australia : Identifies opportunities and challenges in major international markets and what's important to e-shoppers.

Identifies opportunities and challenges in major international markets and what's important to e-shoppers. Do's and Don'ts of Shipping Subscription Boxes from the USA to Canada and internationally: Focused on the challenges of the sub box industry, growth areas, subscribers, churn rate surrounding the delivery experience, and more! (featuring special guest, John Haji, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships, SUBSUMMIT)

Focused on the challenges of the sub box industry, growth areas, subscribers, churn rate surrounding the delivery experience, and more! (featuring special guest, John Haji, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships, SUBSUMMIT) Understanding the International Returns Process for e-Commerce Success: Learn how global returns play a huge part in today's e-commerce logistics, positioning a returns solution with decreased costs, fast refunds for shoppers, and more! (featuring special guests, Helen Scurfield , CEO, Asendia Global Returns and Ari Aloni , e-PAQ Returns Manager, Asendia USA )

TUNE IN TO OUR NEXT EPISODE ON JULY 17TH:

DDU vs. DDP How it Impacts the Customer Experience: When considering the switch from DDU (Delivery Duty Unpaid) to DDP (Delivered Duty Paid), it's important to focus on how it impacts the customer experience. John Walsh and Nick Agnetti discuss the shipping profile - commodities, shipping frequency, destination countries, landed costs, transits, and more to make an informed decision to benefit your business and improve your customers' experience.

Asendia USA is grateful to its listeners and encourages all e-commerce professionals to tune in through major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, and YouTube, as well as our direct streaming site – outsidethebox.asendiausa.com. Learn more about the international e-commerce market and how Asendia USA can help leverage your B2C shipping needs today.

For more information email us at podcast[email protected].

