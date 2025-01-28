E-commerce shipping provider reflects on a year of growth, innovation, and customer success in 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leader in international e-commerce logistics, reflects on an outstanding 2024, marked by significant milestones, operational advancements, and a continued commitment to customer excellence. The company achieved remarkable growth across key markets and strengthened its service offerings to meet the growing needs of global e-tailers.

Strong Performance Across Key Metrics in 2024

Asendia USA experienced substantial increases in shipping volume across all major facilities. December 2024 saw remarkable growth over the previous year.

Throughout peak season, Asendia USA took proactive measures to support customers, including extending receiving hours on weekends and modifying export schedules to include additional uplifts. These operational enhancements ensured seamless deliveries and increased reliability for businesses relying on Asendia USA's network.

Chicago Facility Automation

In 2024, Asendia USA enhanced automation at its Chicago (ORD) facility, significantly improving processing times and warehouse space utilization. The advancements have led to greater efficiency, increased throughput, improved service consistency, faster issue resolution (identification of missorts, poor label quality, etc.), and reduced reliance on manual handling. These enhancements allow customers to benefit from faster, more reliable order fulfillment, reducing transit times and improving overall satisfaction.

Learn More

Watch the E-Tour

Global Returns Solutions

Asendia USA continued to redefine international e-commerce returns with its comprehensive e-PAQ Returns solution. The service provides retailers with a seamless, cost-effective returns process, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Podcast on Global Returns

More on e-PAQ Returns

Canada: Strengthening Cross-Border Logistics

In 2024, Asendia USA saw a significant increase in direct entry shipments to Canada. With parcel volume increasing dramatically, Asendia USA continues to invest in strengthening its Canadian shipping solutions.

Asendia USA clears significant volumes of parcels daily into Canada from multiple U.S. states, utilizing several ports of entry to ensure smooth and efficient cross-border logistics, making it one of the most reliable solutions for US-based e-commerce retailers looking to expand into the Canadian market. These enhancements have led to reduced transit times, improved tracking visibility, and a seamless shipping experience for merchants and their customers.

Learn More

During the Canada Post strike, Asendia USA played a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted deliveries. One merchant shared:

"Your flexibility and commitment allowed us to maintain service to our customers during an otherwise challenging time."

These efforts ensured that businesses could continue meeting customer demands without disruption, reinforcing Asendia USA's role as a dependable logistics partner.

Learn More

Mexico: Expanding Direct Entry Services

Asendia USA expanded its direct entry solutions to Mexico, providing retailers with faster, more reliable shipping options to this growing e-commerce market. These improvements offer businesses a competitive edge by ensuring quicker delivery times and reduced problems with customs, enhancing the overall customer experience.

More on Mexico Services

"Outside the Box" Podcast Celebrates One Year

In January 2024, Asendia USA launched Outside the Box, a podcast dedicated to educating U.S. e-tailers on global e-commerce and logistics. Over the past year, the podcast has provided valuable insights, positioning Asendia USA as a thought leader in international shipping. This resource empowers retailers with the knowledge needed to expand globally, improving their operational strategies and increasing international sales potential.

Listen to the Podcast

Employee Satisfaction & Commitment to Service

At Asendia, employee feedback is highly valued and seen as key to success. To ensure every employee has a voice, an annual anonymous survey is conducted, a 24/7 virtual suggestion box was introduced in 2024, and Culture Champions help share ideas and gather feedback across teams and facilities. These efforts led to a 94% Employee Engagement score in 2024, far above the industry average of 81%. Long-term dedication is also celebrated, with over 40% of employees reaching 10+ years of service, including 7 with over 30 years.

Looking Ahead: Continued Expansion in 2025

Building on the momentum of 2024, Asendia USA is set to announce further expansions in services and destinations throughout 2025. With a continued commitment to innovation and customer success, the company remains dedicated to enhancing cross-border e-commerce logistics for merchants worldwide.

For more information about Asendia USA and its services, visit www.asendiausa.com .

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc