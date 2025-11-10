E-Commerce Startup Unveils Dashboard With Unprecedented Visibility into Nationwide Used Container Retail Pricing

The new platform delivers historic retail pricing and market trends for decommissioned 20ft and 40ft containers, leveraging over 60 million data points dating back to 2022. The Market Monitor, Powered by EveonContainers, offers unprecedented transparency in a market traditionally known for opaque pricing.

By leveraging digital innovation and data-driven insights, the technology company with offices in Charleston, SC and Rotterdam, The Netherlands, aims to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed purchasing decisions. The complimentary dashboard reinforces Eveon's commitment to clarity, fairness and efficiency, ensuring customers have a clear visibility into pricing fluctuations for shipping containers nationwide.

The availability of shipping containers, which facilitate roughly 90% of global trade, is subject to fluctuations in import and export volumes and geopolitical shifts. These dynamics in the availability of used shipping containers consequently influence container pricing. Eveon's new platform removes the mystery of this market, offering historical nationwide and local pricing data and 24/7 purchasing capabilities, all designed to put customers in control and accelerate the container procurement process.

"The shipping container market for storage is driven by differences in pricing per location and volatility over time that can leave customers confused," said Aad Storm, CEO of Eveon Containers. "As a technology-driven platform, we prioritize direct access to market insights, inventory and data throughout the buying process. Similar to former disrupters in the retail market, like Kelley Blue Book (Autotrader) with the launch of the Market Monitor, Eveon looks to equip buyers with the knowledge of regional and local pricing and availability they need to make informed, confident decisions."

About Eveon Containers

Launched in 2020, Eveon Containers is the leading Ecommerce provider of used shipping containers in North America. With innovative technology and a customer centric mentality the international start-up has redefined the way used shipping containers are bought and repurposed. The Ecommerce provider delivers 20ft & 40ft used shipping containers nationwide in 3-5 business days. For more information visit www.eveoncontainers.com.

