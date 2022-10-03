E-Commerce Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 10.57 Bn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 04:05 ET
The e-commerce technology market has been segmented by application (B2C and B2B) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce technology market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing presence of online shopping. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and China are the key countries in the e-commerce technology market in North America.
The e-commerce technology market size is expected to increase by USD 10.57 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07 %, according to Technavio.
By application, the B2C segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of e-commerce payment platforms is increasing. Numerous customers shop for consumer goods on e-commerce websites and make payments through e-commerce payment platforms. These platforms are highly secure and use the latest payment processing technologies.
The increasing e-commerce sales are driving the growth of the market. The growth of the e-commerce industry is attributed to factors such as the increasing tech-savvy population, rising Internet penetration, and the growing use of smartphones. In addition, online shopping provides various multiple payment options, such as Internet banking, credit and debit cards, cash-on-delivery (COD), and electronic wallets. Moreover, consumers can check user reviews by other consumers before purchasing a product. Hence, the growth of the e-commerce industry will fuel the growth of the global e-commerce technology market during the forecast period.
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers Adobe Commerce Cloud, which is powered by Magento that is built for multi-channel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C customers on a single platform.
- BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - The company offers BigCommerce, which provides an online platform to market the company's services.
- Open Text Corp. - The company offers OpenText Magellan Analytics Suite and OpenText Magellan as AI-powered analytics for e-commerce and retail.
- Oracle Corp. - The company offers Oracle Commerce, which provides B2B commerce by delivering complete, self-service digital commerce experiences through any channel while meeting the complexities inherent in B2B sales, integrations, and business models.
- Shopify Inc. - The company offers solutions for B2B commerce, which helps reach every customer, from B2B to retail.
Digital Commerce Market by Business Segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital commerce market size is projected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion from 2021 to 2026.
Retail E-Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The retail e-commerce software market share is expected to increase by USD 6.72 billion from 2020 to 2025.
E-Commerce Technology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 10.57 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.57
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., commercetools GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Shopify Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: IT consulting and other services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: B2C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: B2B - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 BigCommerce Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 47: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 commercetools GmbH
- Exhibit 50: commercetools GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 51: commercetools GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: commercetools GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.
- 10.7 Open Text Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Open Text Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Open Text Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 60: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Salesforce.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 72: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Shopify Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Shopify Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Shopify Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Shopify Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
