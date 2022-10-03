E-Commerce Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 10.57 Bn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

The e-commerce technology market has been segmented by application (B2C and B2B) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce technology market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing presence of online shopping. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and China are the key countries in the e-commerce technology market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global e-Commerce Technology Market 2021-2025

The e-commerce technology market size is expected to increase by USD 10.57 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07 %, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

E-Commerce Technology Market: Market Segmentation

By application, the B2C segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of e-commerce payment platforms is increasing. Numerous customers shop for consumer goods on e-commerce websites and make payments through e-commerce payment platforms. These platforms are highly secure and use the latest payment processing technologies.

E-Commerce Technology Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing e-commerce sales are driving the growth of the market. The growth of the e-commerce industry is attributed to factors such as the increasing tech-savvy population, rising Internet penetration, and the growing use of smartphones. In addition, online shopping provides various multiple payment options, such as Internet banking, credit and debit cards, cash-on-delivery (COD), and electronic wallets. Moreover, consumers can check user reviews by other consumers before purchasing a product. Hence, the growth of the e-commerce industry will fuel the growth of the global e-commerce technology market during the forecast period.

For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market, View our FREE PDF Sample Report

E-Commerce Technology Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers Adobe Commerce Cloud, which is powered by Magento that is built for multi-channel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C customers on a single platform.

The company offers Adobe Commerce Cloud, which is powered by Magento that is built for multi-channel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C customers on a single platform. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - The company offers BigCommerce, which provides an online platform to market the company's services.

Open Text Corp. - The company offers OpenText Magellan Analytics Suite and OpenText Magellan as AI-powered analytics for e-commerce and retail.

Oracle Corp. - The company offers Oracle Commerce, which provides B2B commerce by delivering complete, self-service digital commerce experiences through any channel while meeting the complexities inherent in B2B sales, integrations, and business models.

The company offers Oracle Commerce, which provides B2B commerce by delivering complete, self-service digital commerce experiences through any channel while meeting the complexities inherent in B2B sales, integrations, and business models. Shopify Inc. - The company offers solutions for B2B commerce, which helps reach every customer, from B2B to retail.

E-Commerce Technology Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-commerce technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-commerce technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-commerce technology market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce technology market vendors

E-Commerce Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., commercetools GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Shopify Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

