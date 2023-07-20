E-Commerce Veteran Tom Griffin Joins Passport Shipping as President to Oversee Go-To-Market Functions

News provided by

Passport Shipping

20 Jul, 2023, 11:32 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Shipping, the modern international shipping carrier for e-commerce, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tom Griffin as President. In his new role, Tom will be responsible for overseeing all go-to-market functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and onboarding.

Continue Reading
Tom Griffin President, Passport Shipping
Tom Griffin President, Passport Shipping

With over 20 years of experience in the e-commerce industry, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Passport Shipping. He has held multiple senior positions throughout his career in sales, business development, strategy, and M&A. Tom has unique experience across the e-commerce value chain, helping guide multiple organizations from disruptor to market leadership positions. This includes Yantra, an early innovator in distributed order management solutions for e-commerce fulfillment (acquired by Sterling Commerce), and Demandware, where Tom was an early member of the leadership team that guided the company from cloud disruptor of the e-commerce platform market to market leader, IPO, and acquisition by Salesforce.

"I am excited to join Passport Shipping and contribute to the company's continued success in revolutionizing the international e-commerce shipping industry," said Tom Griffin. "Passport's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and delivering exceptional results. I look forward to collaborating with the great team at Passport and leveraging our collective expertise to fuel the company's expansion."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Griffin as our new President," said Alex Yancher, CEO of Passport Shipping. "Tom's extensive background and demonstrated leadership abilities make him the ideal candidate to lead our Go-To-Market and revenue-generating functions. His experience in the e-commerce and software industries will be instrumental in driving our company's growth strategies forward. We are confident that Tom will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of Passport Shipping."

About Passport Shipping
Passport Shipping is the modern international shipping carrier for e-commerce.

With best-in-class parcel logistics, an in-house team of shipping and compliance experts, and a user-friendly software platform, Passport is the shipping carrier that growth-focused brands trust to expand their business internationally.

SOURCE Passport Shipping

Also from this source

Passport Announces Industry Veteran Brad Noble, Former VP of International Sales at DHL ECommerce, as Head of Business Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.