e-Core launches Orbit AI to boost business efficiency using artificial intelligence

News provided by

e-Core

12 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Core, a leading technology services partner specializing in digital transformation, today unveiled Orbit AI—a strategic approach to harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to drive business expansion and boost productivity.

"We envision businesses reaching unprecedented heights of innovation and success powered by the limitless potential of AI. Orbit AI isn't just about embracing technology; it's about embracing the future and pioneering a path to excellence that propels us all forward," says Vinicius Pinheiro, Managing Partner at e-Core.

Orbit AI consists of two core verticals: Catalyst, an initiative designed to enhance the productivity of digital services and expedite project delivery times by empowering e-Core's team with AI Agents, and Impact, which focuses on delivering projects involving Machine Learning, Data & Analytics, and generative AI. 

Since implementing Orbit AI Catalyst in June, e-Core has realized remarkable results. "Our squads have achieved significant milestones, experiencing a phenomenal increase of up to 55% in code delivery speed and a 43% increase in overall productivity. These gains validate our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and underscore our dedication to driving efficiency and excellence across the board," says Marcio Silveira, CEO at e-Core.

According to McKinsey, an approximate 20% increase in profit is linked to AI adoption, further reinforcing the importance of embracing AI for businesses.

"Many companies are looking to increase their investment in AI, which is a positive move, but they do so without a clear corporate strategy. Before embarking on an AI project, it's crucial to have clarity on the problem that needs to be solved or the opportunity to be pursued," says Pinheiro. "That's why we've created Orbit AI, to facilitate enterprises' transition to the AI era by providing a foundation of strategy, efficiency, reliability and security."

About e-Core:
e-Core is a technology services partner for digital innovation and business transformation. We combine our vast global experience and use of emerging and cutting-edge technologies to build innovative digital products, modernize platforms and increase efficiency in digital operations for established and rapidly expanding businesses. With a rich legacy spanning 24 years, we have forged strategic partnerships with global leaders like AWS, Google, and Atlassian. To learn more, visit www.e-core.com

SOURCE e-Core

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.