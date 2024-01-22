e-Core Sets the Stage for Growth with Strategic Investments and New Managing Director in 2024

News provided by

e-Core

22 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Core, a technology services company, specializing in Cloud AWS, Atlassian, and Application Development for digital innovation and business transformation, is thrilled to announce strategic investments geared towards aggressive growth in 2024 and beyond. After reaching a remarkable revenue milestone of USD 85 million, the company is poised for double-digit growth in the North American market.

Continue Reading
Dan Teixeira, Managing Director for North American Market at e-Core
Dan Teixeira, Managing Director for North American Market at e-Core

As part of a significant investment in the region, e-Core is expanding its portfolio and organizational structure with the belief that actively contributing to the transformation of its clients' businesses and ensuring their sustained growth will serve as a cornerstone in supporting its own strategic expansion.

Leading the region's expansion strategy, Dan Teixeira assumes the role of Managing Director for North America. As an experienced executive with a solid track record of connecting technology and processes to enable better outcomes for clients, his appointment will further strengthen e-Core's position as an innovative and reliable force in the market.

In tandem with Dan Teixeira's leadership, e-Core strengthens key pillars with dedicated global and regional teams, focusing on Global Practices for Atlassian and AWS. This concentrates expertise for continuous solutions improvement and Advisory services, providing enhanced client guidance and thought leadership.

"This strategic investment aims to enrich service offerings, delivering outstanding value to customers. E-Core is refining Advisory Services to deepen client guidance with thought leadership and strategic advisory services, providing added value to our business partners. I am confident that these changes will significantly accelerate our progress towards our strategic objectives.", said Márcio Silveira, co-founder and CEO of e-Core.

About e-Core:

e-Core is a technology services partner for digital innovation and business transformation. We combine our vast global experience and use of emerging and cutting-edge technologies to build innovative digital products, modernize platforms and increase efficiency in digital operations for established and rapidly expanding businesses. With a rich legacy spanning 24 years, we have forged strategic partnerships with global leaders like Atlassian, AWS and Google. To learn more, visit www.e-core.com

SOURCE e-Core

Also from this source

e-Core launches Orbit AI to boost business efficiency using artificial intelligence

e-Core, a leading technology services partner specializing in digital transformation, today unveiled Orbit AI—a strategic approach to harnessing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.