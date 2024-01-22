e-Core Sets the Stage for Growth with Strategic Investments and New Managing Director in 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Core, a technology services company, specializing in Cloud AWS, Atlassian, and Application Development for digital innovation and business transformation, is thrilled to announce strategic investments geared towards aggressive growth in 2024 and beyond. After reaching a remarkable revenue milestone of USD 85 million, the company is poised for double-digit growth in the North American market.

Dan Teixeira, Managing Director for North American Market at e-Core

As part of a significant investment in the region, e-Core is expanding its portfolio and organizational structure with the belief that actively contributing to the transformation of its clients' businesses and ensuring their sustained growth will serve as a cornerstone in supporting its own strategic expansion.

Leading the region's expansion strategy, Dan Teixeira assumes the role of Managing Director for North America. As an experienced executive with a solid track record of connecting technology and processes to enable better outcomes for clients, his appointment will further strengthen e-Core's position as an innovative and reliable force in the market.

In tandem with Dan Teixeira's leadership, e-Core strengthens key pillars with dedicated global and regional teams, focusing on Global Practices for Atlassian and AWS. This concentrates expertise for continuous solutions improvement and Advisory services, providing enhanced client guidance and thought leadership.

"This strategic investment aims to enrich service offerings, delivering outstanding value to customers. E-Core is refining Advisory Services to deepen client guidance with thought leadership and strategic advisory services, providing added value to our business partners. I am confident that these changes will significantly accelerate our progress towards our strategic objectives.", said Márcio Silveira, co-founder and CEO of e-Core.

