E-discovery Market to Expand Due to Rising Instances of Cyber Threats, Notes TMR Report

The global e-discovery market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 25.9 Bn by 2031

Rising adoption of digital data is fueling sales prospects in the e-discovery market

Increasing use of e-discovery solutions by varied companies from North America is driving the regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global e-discovery market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Regulatory bodies of several nations around the world are shifting toward digitalization of their major operations. Moreover, they are growing initiatives to encourage the people to adopt digitalization so as to decrease their overhead cost, according to analysts of a study by TMR on the global e-discovery market. Such initiatives are resulting into decreased overhead operations cost. Besides, there has been a surge in litigation across the globe, owing to illegitimate immigration in many nations, including the U.K. and the U.S. Such changes are estimated to drive sales growth in the global e-discovery market in the upcoming years.

E-discovery Market: Key Findings

Government authorities of many nations around the globe are increasing the adoption of electronic records for a wide range of investigations. Moreover, several governments have to follow different regulations for the formation of new corporations, notes TMR study on the e-discovery market. Several instances such as "Paradise papers" emphasize the need of e-discovery in major government institutions in order to find out various offenses including tax fraud, money laundering, and other crimes. Such factors are boosting the sales growth in the global e-discovery market during the forecast period.







Importance of digital data is being increasing across the globe, owing to its ability to help throughout different investigations since the data uploaded in a network cannot be completely destroyed. Besides, one of the key advantages of digital data is that it can be easily searched for evidence. Over the period of past few years, there has been increase in the cases of cyber threats. In addition, the trend of using social media platforms has been on surge. These factors are fueling the demand for varied e-discovery solutions. As a result, the global e-discovery market is estimated to gain a valuation of over US$ 25.9 Bn by 2031.

E-discovery Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in volume of electronically stored data and surge in criminal cases, including tax fraud and money laundering are bolstering the global market

Increase in need to incorporate data governance practices in medium- and large-sized enterprises is propelling the global e-discovery market

E-discovery Market: Regional Analysis

The e-discovery market in North America is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of e-discovery services by companies from varied end-use industries such as BFSI, government & public sector, legal, healthcare & life sciences, and IT & telecommunications

is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of e-discovery services by companies from varied end-use industries such as BFSI, government & public sector, legal, healthcare & life sciences, and IT & telecommunications The Asia Pacific e-discovery market is projected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of many emerging economies such as China and India . Moreover, the regional market is estimated to gain the advantage of the impact of advanced technologies on improving productivity and lowering discovery, legal, and regulatory spending in enterprises in Asia Pacific .

E-discovery Market: Competition Landscape

Players in the global e-discovery market are developing products that are compact and cost-efficient

Many companies are executing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations in order to expand their offerings and regional reach

E-discovery Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Deloitte

Open Text Corporation

Micro Focus

ZyLAB

NUIX

Relativity

Exterro Inc.

KLDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

Logik Systems Inc.

Knovos

Nextpoint Inc

Casepoint

Veritas

CS Disco Inc.

ONE Discovery Inc.

E-discovery Market Segmentation

Component

Software

Services

Managed Services



Professional Services



Maintenance and Support





Training and Consulting





Integration

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-user

Government and Public Sector

Legal

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

