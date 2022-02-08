E. E. Ward Moving, Oldest Black-Owned and Operated U.S. Business, Named 2021 northAmerican® Agent of the Year

"Safety. Quality. Customer Service. Teamwork. These four components have been the foundation of the northAmerican Agent of the Year award since its inception," says Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of North American Van Lines, Inc. "Winning agents, like E. E. Ward, demonstrate a true commitment to providing our customers with the best service and quality moving experience possible. We are honored to have an agent of their caliber as part of the northAmerican family and welcome them into the Agent of the Year winner's circle, a distinction they richly deserve."

"Winning the Agent of the Year award reinforces the attitude of everyone on the E. E. Ward team that safety, service and quality come first," says Brian Brooks, President and Co-Owner, E. E. Ward Moving. "By staying focused on these principles, our company has been able to secure some significant honors including the American Moving and Storage Association 2017 Moving and Storage Agent of the Year Service Excellence Award and the 2020 BBB International Torch Award for Ethics Finalist. Our entire team is honored to be recognized as the 2021 northAmerican Agent of the Year."

The northAmerican Van Lines Agent of the Year award recognizes the agent that attains the best overall scores in categories including service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and demonstrates the "Power of Blue" in supporting fellow agents and customers.

About E. E. Ward

E.E. Ward is a nationally recognized leader in the relocation and transportation industry offering comprehensive services including commercial and household moving, delivery services and logistics. E.E Ward has received numerous awards for its high level of service, including, 2020 International BBB Torch Award Finalist, 2019 CARTUS Commitment to Excellence Gold Award, 2019 Medical Mutual Pillar Award, Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio's 2018 Torch Award for Ethical Enterprises, 2017 AMSA Moving & Storage Agent of the Year, Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council 2017 Minority Business Enterprise Supplier of the Year. E.E. Ward has been recognized as one of the nation's oldest African-American owned businesses. For more information, please visit www.eeward.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents and agency affiliates worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

Media Contacts



North American Van Lines

Laura McKay

630.797.8213

SOURCE North American Van Lines, Inc.