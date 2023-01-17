E-freight and logistics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global e-freight and logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 24,524 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.33% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Freight and Logistics Market 2023-2027

Global e-freight and logistics market - Five forces

The global e-freight and logistics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global e-freight and logistics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global e-freight and logistics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others) and deployment (on-premises and cloud-based).

The manufacturing segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is undiversified, and only a few product categories are exported. Its primary exports are raw materials and straightforward manufactured goods. The manufacturing sector is a key contributor to the GDP of any economy. The growth of the manufacturing industry increases the need for improved supply chain solutions to deal with the acquisition of important raw materials, the delivery and distribution of finished products to wholesalers and retailers, and the exchange of goods with other market participants. Thus, the growth of the manufacturing industry will increase the demand for improved supply chains and logistics. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global e-freight and logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-freight and logistics market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of a large consumer base for food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers. The expenditure on healthcare in the region is growing significantly with the rise in disposable incomes and the aging population in countries such as Japan . This will increase the demand for temperature-controlled healthcare products, such as biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and clinical trial materials. In addition, the rise in demand for organic food products due to the availability of certified organic dairy products and rising health consciousness among consumers in countries such as China are propelling the demand for cold chain logistics from the healthcare and food industries. This is encouraging vendors to invest in APAC and launch new solutions. In addition, the availability of low-cost labor and natural resources in developing economies such as India has attracted many global automotive vendors to establish their production and assembly plants in the region. These factors will drive the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Global e-freight and logistics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to save time and money for businesses is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. E-freight offers significant time savings to the logistics industry. It can help speed up the process of delivering goods while reducing the cost of shipping goods.

It also eliminates the need for paperwork and labor-intensive manual procedures.

E-freight can improve the visibility and tracking of shipments to ensure the timely delivery of goods.

Leading trends influencing the market

Service providers utilizing the potential of IT is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The use of technology has increased in the transport and logistics sector.

Companies such as FedEx and United Parcel Service use advanced technologies to send real-time location updates to customers and businesses.

Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High infrastructure costs are challenging the market growth.

Freight transport by intermodal transport requires high investments in infrastructure, including the installation of optimal electronic equipment, gantry cranes, and other heavy cranes.

In addition, investments are needed to acquire rail and road connections.

Such investments are often delayed and time-consuming, which lowers the demand for freight logistics.

These factors are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this e-freight and logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-freight and logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the e-freight and logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-freight and logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-freight and logistics market vendors

