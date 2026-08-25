E-Garage Rolls Out Expansion Plans

Becomes Authorized Nationwide Service Provider for Lyric Cycles

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Garage, the dedicated service and support network for electric mobility and a holding of Volara Motorsports Group, today announced a multi-phase expansion plan and its appointment as the authorized nationwide service provider for Lyric Cycles, the Canadian maker of premium moped-style electric bikes.

The announcement comes just weeks after E-Garage's July launch, enabled by Volara's acquisition of the assets of Arcimoto, Inc. Since then, the network has been building out the infrastructure to support riders across the country — starting with the thousands of Arcimoto vehicles and Monday Motorbikes' e-bikes operating on American roads.

Lyric Cycles now joins that roster. Under the agreement, E-Garage becomes the official service, parts, and warranty support provider for Lyric's lineup — including the Graffiti, Graffiti X, and Voodoo — giving Lyric owners nationwide a certified place to turn for maintenance, repairs, and genuine parts.

"E-Garage was built on a simple idea: every rider deserves certified service for the vehicle they own, whether the brand that built it is growing, changing, or gone," said Dwayne Lum, CEO of Monday Mobility Group. "Lyric Cycles is a growing brand with a passionate rider base, and we're proud to be the network standing behind it. What we're laying out today is the blueprint for taking that same commitment nationwide — physical locations, mobile service, and a franchise model that lets us scale quickly without compromising quality."

The expansion plan rolls out in three phases:

Regional Flagship Stores — Full-service E-Garage locations positioned in key electric mobility markets across the U.S., serving as regional hubs for certified service, parts, and warranty work.

— Full-service E-Garage locations positioned in key electric mobility markets across the U.S., serving as regional hubs for certified service, parts, and warranty work. E-Mobile Service — Fully equipped mobile units bringing certified E-Garage technicians directly to riders, extending coverage beyond the reach of any single storefront.

— Fully equipped mobile units bringing certified E-Garage technicians directly to riders, extending coverage beyond the reach of any single storefront. Franchise Expansion Program — A structured program enabling qualified operators to open E-Garage locations in their own markets, accelerating the network's nationwide footprint.

The first E-Garage location will celebrate its grand opening in Eugene, Oregon, this Fall. Eugene is home to one of the highest concentrations of Arcimoto vehicles on the road and serves as headquarters of Monday Mobility Group. Additional details on the grand opening, flagship markets, and franchise availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

E-Garage is an authorized service provider for Arcimoto, Monday Motorbikes, and now Lyric Cycles, offering certified service, genuine parts, and warranty support for light electric vehicles. The network continues to add third-party EV brands and expand to additional markets nationwide.

About E-Garage E-Garage is a dedicated service and support network for electric mobility, providing certified service, genuine parts, and warranty support for light electric vehicles. A holding of Volara Motorsports Group, E-Garage is the authorized service provider for Arcimoto, Monday Motorbikes, and Lyric Cycles, with its first location opening in Eugene, Oregon. Learn more at egarageservice.com.

About Volara Motorsports Group Volara Motorsports Group is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling enthusiast-driven brands across motorsports, performance, and lifestyle sectors. Through strategic capital, operational expertise, and centralized financial and marketing leadership, Volara partners with companies to drive sustainable growth while preserving brand heritage and identity. The company is committed to building a portfolio of enduring brands that deliver long-term value. www.volaramotorsports.com

SOURCE Volara Motorsports Group