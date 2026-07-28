Volara Motorsports Group Acquires Arcimoto Assets to Launch E-Garage Service Network

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volara Motorsports Group, a holding company building a portfolio of enthusiast automotive and mobility brands, today announced the launch of E-Garage, a dedicated service and support network for electric mobility. The launch is enabled by Volara's acquisition of the assets of Arcimoto, Inc., and the first E-Garage location will open in Eugene, Oregon — Arcimoto's hometown and the heart of its owner community.

The Arcimoto asset acquisition gives E-Garage both an immediate mission and a foundation for growth. Thousands of Arcimoto vehicles remain on American roads today, and the acquired assets — parts, tooling, and technical expertise — position the network to support those owners from day one while providing a proven product platform for expansion.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Volara has formed Monday Mobility Group, a new division uniting Arcimoto and the E-Garage network within a single electric mobility organization.

"The Arcimoto assets provided the foundation for E-Garage," said Christian Okonsky, Founder and CEO of Volara Motorsports Group. "Opening our first location in Eugene is intentional: it's home to one of the highest concentrations of Arcimoto vehicles on the road, and it will serve as headquarters of the newly formed Monday Mobility Group. That gives us one organization dedicated to light electric mobility — the products, the service network, and the team to support riders nationwide."

E-Garage launches as an authorized service provider for Arcimoto and Monday Motorbikes, offering certified service, genuine parts, and warranty support. The network will add third-party EV brands and expand to additional markets nationwide in the coming months.

"Thousands of riders bought vehicles from companies that no longer exist," said Dwayne Lum, CEO of Monday Mobility Group. "Four-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric motorcycles, e-bikes — they're still on the road, but their owners have nowhere to turn for certified service, parts, or support. E-Garage exists to close that gap."

About Volara Motorsports Group

Volara Motorsports Group is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling enthusiast-driven brands across motorsports, performance, and lifestyle sectors. Through strategic capital, operational expertise, and centralized financial and marketing leadership, Volara partners with companies to drive sustainable growth while preserving brand heritage and identity. The company is committed to building a portfolio of enduring brands that deliver long-term value. www.volaramotorsports.com

SOURCE Volara Motorsports Group