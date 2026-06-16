Volara Motorsports Group Acquires Monday Motorbikes

The acquisition adds a leading electric lifestyle mobility brand to Volara's growing portfolio of enthusiast-driven companies

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volara Motorsports Group, an Austin-based enthusiast automotive and powersports holding company, today announced the acquisition of Monday Motorbikes, one of the original pioneers in the electric lifestyle mobility segment. The addition of Monday Motorbikes further diversifies Volara's portfolio and establishes a new vertical in urban and recreational electric mobility.

Monday Motorbikes has built a devoted following since its founding, offering a range of electric bikes that blend premium design with everyday usability. The brand's product lineup — spanning entry-level micro e-bikes to moped-class electric two-wheelers — addresses a wide range of consumers seeking stylish, sustainable alternatives to traditional transportation.

The acquisition of Monday Motorbikes represents Volara's first move into the electric two-wheel segment, complementing its existing portfolio of performance automotive, motorsports, and off-road brands. With consumer demand for electric mobility accelerating across urban and recreational markets, Volara views Monday Motorbikes as a high-growth platform with significant runway for product expansion and international distribution.

Under Volara's ownership, Monday Motorbikes will gain access to expanded operational infrastructure, capital resources, full marketing execution and global distribution capabilities that have driven growth across the company's broader brand portfolio. The brand will operate as an independent subsidiary, preserving the design identity and community ethos that define its appeal.

"Monday Motorbikes is exactly the type of brand we built Volara to acquire — authentic, design-forward, and operating in a category with enormous long-term potential. Electric mobility is not a trend; it is the future of how people move through cities and enjoy the open road. We are proud to welcome the Monday team and their community into the Volara family, and we are committed to providing the resources and support they need to reach their full potential."

— Christian Okonsky, Founder & CEO, Volara Motorsports Group

About Volara Motorsports Group

Volara Motorsports Group is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling enthusiast-driven brands across motorsports, performance, cycling, and lifestyle sectors. Through strategic capital, operational expertise, and centralized financial and marketing leadership, Volara partners with companies to drive sustainable growth while preserving brand heritage and identity. The company is committed to building a portfolio of enduring brands that deliver long-term value. www.volaramotorsports.com

SOURCE Volara Motorsports Group