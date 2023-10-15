E-gates Market to grow by USD 2.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, Need to reduce airport operating expenses boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-gates market by type (hardware, software, and service), application (airport and government), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-gates market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 2.4 billion. .Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The increasing need to reduce airport operating expenses drives the market growth during the forecast period. The main advantage of this automated system is that it improves safety on the ground and in the air and helps minimize ongoing operating costs. In addition, it offers airports a quick return on investment in this automated system with a cost-effective way to monitor exit lanes. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Resistance to adopting technologies is a major challenge hindering market growth. New technologies are emerging in a short span of time. Therefore, people have more potential to refuse to use new technological advances as they might seem too trustworthy to them. Therefore, these technologies may seem inappropriate, unwanted, or undesirable to users. Thus it can limit the adoption and hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The e-gates market is segmented by type (hardware, software, and service), application (airport and government), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the hardware segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment can be used for verification and scanning must be able to prevent security violations. Some of the main hardware used in electronic gates include cameras for facial recognition, light-emitting diode (LED) screens to display traveler information, automatic gates that permit customers to pass through after verification, and iris and fingerprint scanners. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment, which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The expansion of airports will increase the demand for airport e-gates in the region. In addition, the growing focus on enhancing border security in the region is fuelling the demand for e-gates. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the e-gates market:

Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Ayonix Pty Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, FAAC S.P.A., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Gunnebo AB, IDEMIA France SAS, Imprimerie Nationale S.A., Indra Sistemas SA, NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA, Wanzl GmbH and Co. KGaA, Westminster Group Plc, and E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

