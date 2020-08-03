E-glass Demand in Construction Industry to Shape Future Revenue Generation in Glass Fibers Market; Valuation to Reach US$22.32 Bn by 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Use of glass fibers in making plethora of materials and composites for building and construction and automotive industries is key to the demand in the glass fibers market. These applications utilize the combination of characteristics of glass fibers such as excellent resistance, high strength, and low weight.

The global glass fibers market is projected to clock CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2027. The versatility of glass fiber has spurred the demand in various end-use industries. The market stood at US$ 11.35 bn in 2018, and researchers at TMR estimate the market to reach US$ 22.32 bn by 2027-end.

Request for COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Glass Fibers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Building and construction industry to provide robust undercurrent to expansion of the glass fibers market. The valuation of the segment will clock 7.9% CAGR during 2019 – 2027.

Key Findings of Glass Fibers Market Report

Of all the application areas, the wind turbine segment is expected to grow at remarkable pace; implementation of sustainable energy norms to support demand

Meanwhile, building and construction to rise at 7.9% CAGR during 2019 – 2027; rapid uptake in burgeoning residential and commercial constructions drive demand

Of all the regions, Asia Pacific held the top share in glass fibers market; the regional market held 48% market share in 2018

held the top share in glass fibers market; the regional market held 48% market share in 2018 Among the various products, e-glass fiber to set the pace for sizable revenues during the assessment period; tensile strength and cost-effectiveness of the material behind its growing popularity

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Glass Fibers Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Expansion of the global glass fibers market pivots on the plethora of glass fiber products and the demand for their reinforcement materials in numerous applications, such as in automotive, building and construction, and renewable energy.

A large part of the growth comes from the growing construction of wind turbines for shifting to renewable energy in the overall energy mix. This has spurred the demand for glass fibers in making wind turbines.

The use of E-glass is proliferating due to its remarkable fiber forming capabilities.

Extensive research in reinforcement techniques has spurred the prospects of the glass fibers market.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/4049

Key Impediments for Glass Fibers Market Stakeholders

Advent of materials with better performance characteristics, such as mechanical features, has caused end users prefer these over glass fibers in almost all application areas. Nevertheless, the rise in use of glass fibers in architecture in various commercial and residential construction is likely to sustain the growth momentum of the glass fibers market.

Some of the players expected to disrupt the glass fibers market with innovation are PPG Industries, Inc., Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass, Inc., Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex. Prominent fiber glass manufacturers are trying new compositions to meet the specific performance requirements of end-use industries.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Glass Fibers Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Glass Fibers Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been a remarkable promising market in recent years, The lucrativeness of this regional market is underpinned by the widespread use of glass fibers in construction and building sector. Also, wide-ranging use of glass fiber-reinforced materials in the automotive industry, notably in India and China, has helped the regional market to retain its dominance till 2018.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

The Glass Fibers Market can be segmented as follows:

Product

E-Class Glass Fiber

Performance Glass Fiber

Application

Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Wind Turbine

Others (Including Oil & Gas, etc.)

Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Acoustics Market - The acoustics market is primarily driven by government regulations in place in several parts of the world to curb noise pollution. This has necessitated buildings to be insulated with acoustic materials that can prevent noise to spread. While these regulations are already in place in developed countries, the relatively new implementation of these regulations in developing regions is leading to an uptake of acoustic material and products. For instance, in India in Andhra Pradesh, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) puts forth the requirement for commercial and public buildings to reduce energy consumption and to reduce noise pollution.

Quartz Glass Market - The global quartz glass market is primarily driven by the increase in usage of quartz glass in semiconductor applications. Furthermore, demand for quartz glasses has been rising across the globe, owing to significant research & development in the medical and IT sectors. Quartz glass is used in outer surfaces of photovoltaic cell production. It is also used as a component in the production of silicon wafers, solar cells, and thin films. Quartz glass is primarily employed in manufacture of solar cells, owing to its potential of improving efficiency of solar powered devices.

Liquid Packaging Market - The global Liquid packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% between 2019 and 2027. Expansion of the global liquid packaging market is driven by the increase in consumption of beverage, along with an increase in focus on brand image through innovative packaging. The food & beverage industry has been a key driver of the global liquid packaging market. Expansion of the packaged food industry is anticipated to boost the demand for liquid packaging during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in consumption of aerated drinks is likely to drive the liquid packaging market in the near future.

Glass Coatings Market - The global glass coatings market can be segmented based on type and technology. In terms of type, the global glass coatings market can be divided into low-E coatings, solar control coatings, and self-cleaning coatings. Low-E coatings are highly popular glass coatings available in the market. These coatings are virtually invisible, microscopically thin, and deposited as a metal or metallic oxide layers on glazing surfaces in order to increase the energy efficiency by suppressing radiative heat flow. Rise in demand for energy efficient buildings in order to reduce overall energy consumption is propelling the global glass coatings market.

Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market – The global glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) plastic pipes market can be segmented based on resin, end-user industry, and region. Three types of resins are used for the manufacture of pipes: polyester, vinyl ester, and epoxy. The choice of resin type is highly dependent on the purpose of using the pipe and environmental factors it may be exposed to. For example, epoxy resin is highly recommended due to its corrosion resistance.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/glass-fibers-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research