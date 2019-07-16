E-glass Fiber Market Demand to Cross USD 12 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

E-glass fiber yarns market size from flexible reinforcements application may observe substantial growth at around 5% in the predicted timeframe. Versatility of E-glass fiber yarn enhances fire and moisture resistance which makes them suitable reinforcements in plastics. It provides low electrical conductivity, superior mechanical characteristics and higher strength as compared to other glasses such as C, M, A and D which shows significant opportunities for the market to grow. Rising demand for e-glass fibers for manufacturing fiber-reinforced composites owing to its low cost, heat and chemical resistance, high stiffness and strength, non-flammable characteristics and electrical insulation will stimulate the E-glass fiber market growth.

Pipes & tanks application demand in E-glass fiber roving industry may witness significant gains with a consumption of over 950 kilo tons by 2025 pertaining to the growing demand for economical, and corrosion resistant materials. These materials are used as a desirable substitute to steel, concrete and other metals on account of their ability to withstand temperature fluctuations and presence of a smoother inner surface which enables optimal flow of liquid, further will fuel product demand.

U.S. E-glass fiber yarn market growth may exhibit gains close to 4% during the projected time period owing to high disposable income which has enhanced electronic devices expenditure in the country. Rising government initiatives to support digitalization and growth in tech savvy population may drive electrical and electronic devices demand which in turn is boosting the overall industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 219 market data tables and 22 figures & charts from the report, "E-Glass Fiber Market Size By Product (Fiber Yarn [By Application {Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Flexible Reinforcements}], Fiber Roving [By Application {Automotive & Transport, Building & Construction, Sports, Leisure, & Recreation, Aerospace, Industrial, Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks, Marine}]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025"

Germany E-glass fiber roving market size is poised to surpass USD 455 million up to 2025 with increasing usage of the product in aerospace manufacturing industry. The country as a global aerospace hub, is home to major players from commercial and defense aviation market. Aerospace manufacturers are involved in cutting edge technologies with large investment in R&D to manufacture lightweight aircraft. The industry is expected to manufacture about 30 to 35 thousand new aircrafts in the next 20 years to meet rising demand from global aviation sector.

China E-glass fiber roving industry demand is projected to increase at around 5.5% in the anticipated timespan due to rising penetration building & construction industry in the country. Increasing population and demand for effective insulation materials from construction industry is projected to drive the E-glass fiber regional industry demand. Favorable government policies such as China's New Materials five-year plan launched in 2012 have major impact on global dominance of the country's glass fiber sector on controlling composite materials and technologies thereby driving regional growth.

E-glass fiber market is oligopolistic with key companies including Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, and CPIC. Most of the companies are focusing to enhance their business by strategic collaborations with emphasis on R&D to offer wide product range varieties based on application industries.

