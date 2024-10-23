E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited launches online AI Home Trainer

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that e-home's AI Home Trainer has gone live.

At present, the biggest pain point of domestic service is the uneven quality of service personnel, lack of training as well as boring training, some service personnel in the process of operation is not standardised. Domestic service personnel are mainly divided into maintenance engineers, cleaners, nannies, caregivers, etc. The service content, process, technology, and object of each type of work are different, resulting in the need for professional trainers for each type of work. In response to the above problems, E-Home's self-developed and designed AI housekeeping trainer is officially online. The AI domestic trainer collection AI + meta-universe virtual human technology, the service operation process of each type of work, maintenance technology, the use of various tools, service terminology coupled with simulation of real-life scenarios to achieve an AI domestic trainer. For different types of service personnel for newcomers pre-service training and in-service training for those who are already in the profession, it can realise that different types of service personnel can receive AI housekeeping trainer training at the same time, and also realise that service personnel can receive training anytime and anywhere or ask questions to the trainer according to the problems that they need to solve to seek for a solution.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "The launch of E-Home's AI Home Trainer solves both the above problems and the problem of trainer turnover in day-to-day operations. The launch of the AI Home Trainer is conducive to driving the standardisation of the service industry and improving overall work efficiency. It further improves the company's profitability and market competitiveness, and is able to better meet the individual needs of customers."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, nannies, maternity matron and cleaning services; 3. Internet aging + home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning. After years of development, E-Home has formed two main business channels, ToB and ToC, with two important subsidiaries.

Two main channel: 1. The ToC business to nanny, maternity matron, home care, cleaning, repair, maintenance of family integrated services. 2. The ToB business to public cleaning. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, integrating pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, and online sales; 2. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling. E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart" business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

