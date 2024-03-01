E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited and Touch Digital Enter AI Intelligence Partnership to Enter AI Industry

FUZHOU, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that the Company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Touch (Fujian) Digital Technology Co. The two companies are cooperating in the areas of secure cloud storage of enterprise-grade unstructured data assets, enterprise AI brain based on enterprise-grade knowledge base training, AI housekeeping intelligent customer service, AI housekeeping intelligent robots, and enterprise digital transformation products and services.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "In recent years, AI intelligence has been booming, and the deep integration of AI intelligence and the domestic service industry will usher in a new era for the traditional domestic service industry. E-Home will solve the problem of the difficulty of traditional domestic customer service for practitioners through AI Home Intelligent Customer Service and Al Home Intelligent Robot, while eHome will provide customers with accurate matching and demand through AI big data's, and utilize AI intelligence to further enhance the efficiency of data collection and quality. The cooperation between the company and Touch (Fujian) Digital Technology Co., Ltd, in addition to the joint development of self-use AI housekeeping intelligent customer service AI housekeeping intelligent robots, enterprise AI brain, the company formally entered the AI industry, the company will set up the AI housekeeping division, the above technology and services to the market to push the housekeeping and related services industry. We believe that we insist on "solving each and every customer's problem with heart and soul". We will meet the AI technology on the way of innovation, help eHome to do better and farther in the domestic service industry with AI technology, and help eHome to serve the same industry of domestic service through AI technology and enter into a new industry."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) Installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Cleaning of public establishments.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and two auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB), with two important subsidiaries. 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, which integrates pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing and online sales; 2. Chuang Ying Business School: corporate president class training, in-house training, business consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

About Touch (Fujian) Digital Technology Co.

Founded in May 2019, a national high-tech enterprise, the company adheres to the low-carbon business philosophy of "born for a tree", and is mainly committed to enterprise data AI governance, data element application, data compliance and data asset security storage, as well as enterprise digital transformation and upgrading services.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited