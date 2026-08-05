E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited has added a property management system to integrate community-based lead generation with back-end home services

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that it has introduced a new property management system.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "The company purchased the newly added property management system with cash and named it the 'eHome Property Management System'. This system was already operational in over 1,000 properties and had more than 1,000 sets of supporting hardware in place prior to purchase, as part of a new business venture for the company. Through smart access control devices, the system assists property management companies in managing residences, vehicles and residents within their communities. The system encompasses software, a complete operational system, hardware assets and a database, and represents a key strategic initiative for the company. The company is positioning it as a front-end traffic gateway for communities, enabling two-way integration with its core home services business. The company will continue to invest in researching and developing this new system to upgrade the platform's AI technology. The system is currently operated by a dedicated department that shares data with the company's other departments. As an essential service for all residential communities, the property management system is presented as a business centred on system development and operation. It is provided to major property management companies through sales and leasing arrangements. This new system will significantly enhance the company's brand recognition and contribute to its financial performance."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, cleaning and babysitting services; 3. Home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning.

The company has realized Internet + AI in operation and management: 1. Customer service has been worked by AI customer service; 2. Management has realized Internet + AI; 3. AI robots have been introduced to pilot cleaning staff.

After years of development, E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart" business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited