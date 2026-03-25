E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Announces Share Consolidation

FUZHOU, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that as previously approved by the stockholders of the Company, it will implement a share consolidation of the issued and authorized ordinary shares of the Company at a ratio of not less than one (1)-for-twenty-five (25) (the "Share Consolidation"), effective at the opening of trading on March 30, 2026.

The current pre-split number of ordinary shares outstanding is 80,003,859 and the post-split number of ordinary shares outstanding will be approximately 3,200,155. The new CUSIP number for the Company's ordinary shares post-consolidation is G2952X161. The Share Consolidation is primarily being effectuated to comply with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) related to the minimum bid price per share of the Company's ordinary shares.

After the Share Consolidation, the authorized share capital US$1,000,020,000 divided into (x) 20,000,000,000 shares designated as ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.05 per share and (y) 10,000,000 shares designated as preferred shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.002 per share will become the authorized share capital of US$1,000,020,000 divided into (x) 800,000,000 shares designated as ordinary shares with a par value of US$1.25 per share and (y) 10,000,000 shares designated as preferred shares with a nominal or par value of US$0.002 per share.

The Company's shareholders will receive one (1) post-consolidation ordinary share for every twenty-five (25) pre-consolidation ordinary shares held by them. Immediately after the Share Consolidation, each shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued and the fractional shares will be round up in connection with the Share Consolidation. The rights of the holders of ordinary shares will be substantially unaffected by the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who are holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not need to take any action, as the effect of the Share Consolidation will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts.

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, cleaning and babysitting services; 3. Home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning; 5. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

The company has realized Internet + AI in operation and management: 1. Customer service has been worked by AI customer service; 2. Management has realized Internet + AI; 3. AI robots have been introduced to pilot cleaning staff.

After years of development, E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart" business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited