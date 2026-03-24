E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited has recently won bids for several community service centers, with the total value of the newly added services amounting to approximately 5 million RMB

FUZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that the new spring company has signed domestic cleaning service agreements with multiple community health centers, Fuzhou East Vehicle Depot, Fulei Co., Ltd., and other projects, and has won bids for several electrical appliance repair projects. The total amount of new services exceeds 5 million RMB.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "The successful signing of this series of contracts demonstrates E-Home's comprehensive service capabilities. In the future, E-Home will work even harder to repay its customers' trust by providing high-quality services. Adhering to its professional service concept of "solving every issue of customers with heart", E-Home will continuously develop its market service projects while maintaining high-quality standards, thus becoming a trustworthy and reliable enterprise."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, cleaning and babysitting services; 3. Home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning.

The company has realized Internet + AI in operation and management: 1. Customer service has been worked by AI customer service; 2. Management has realized Internet + AI; 3. AI robots have been introduced to pilot cleaning staff.

After years of development, E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart"business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited