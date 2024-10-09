E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited intends to merge and acquire an AI access control system + smart community service company to expand the front-end industry chain.

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that it intends to merge and acquire Fuzhou Yunding Mutual Chain Information Technology Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Fuzhou Yunding").

Fuzhou Yunding is a comprehensive Internet of Things information platform company mainly focusing on AI access control system + intelligent community services, and has obtained more than 20 authorized intellectual property rights. Its products are closely integrated with the government's municipal governance and big data needs, and it has formed a multi-dimensional cooperation with the government, banks, and property companies in the form of commercial housing, public rental housing, guaranteed housing, and old districts, and has increased the cooperation and expansion of the channels of schools and parks to comprehensively promote the intelligentization of regional community management and operation throughout the life cycle. Comprehensively promote regional community management and operation of the whole life cycle intelligence.

At present, Fuzhou Yunding has landed more than 500 community projects in Fujian and Anhui, with more than 3 million online registered APP users. Many famous neighborhoods (e.g. Fuzhou Poly Champagne International), famous universities (Fuzhou University) and Xiamen Siming District Government use Fuzhou Yunding's AI access control system and intelligent community services.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "E-Home's proposed merger and acquisition of Fuzhou Yunding Mutual Chain Information Technology Co., Ltd. is based on the company's development needs, and Fuzhou Yunding combination of the two, can be from the Internet of Things information platform front-end access to domestic demand for service customers for E-Home, to achieve the integration of the industry from the front-end to the back-end, to improve the company's market competitiveness and brand influence, but also E-Home to enter the AI industry + intelligent community services an important step. It is also an important step for E-Home to enter the AI industry + smart community service."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, nannies, maternity matron and cleaning services; 3. Internet aging + home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning. After years of development, E-Home has formed two main business channels, ToB and ToC, with two important subsidiaries.

Two main channel: 1. The ToC business to nanny, maternity matron, home care, cleaning, repair, maintenance of family integrated services. 2. The ToB business to public cleaning. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, integrating pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, and online sales; 2. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling. E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart" business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

