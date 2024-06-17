E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Second Generation of AI Intelligent Household Customer Service Officially Launched

FUZHOU, China, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that the company's second generation of AI intelligent housekeeping customer service was officially launched. eJia AI intelligent housekeeping customer service second generation, upgraded on the basis of the first generation, new automated task processing, data analysis and decision support and other functions, in order to forge the competitiveness of the enterprise's services and synergistically promote the depth of the development of the digital intelligence ecosystem of the domestic industry to provide a powerful hand.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "We insist on "solving each and every customer's problem with heart and soul". With the continuous development and popularization of intelligent technology, the combination of home service platforms and technology will become an industry trend. This is not only because AI technology can bring many benefits, but also because consumers are increasingly demanding convenient, efficient and personalized services, and AI technology is an effective means to meet these needs. E-home AI intelligent customer service second generation can automate repetitive tasks in the enterprise, and can also analyze a large amount of enterprise data to extract valuable insights from it, helping the company to make smarter decisions.E-home AI intelligent customer service second generation can provide smarter, more efficient and personalized services through the application in the field of home service and enterprise management. E-home AI Smart Customer Service can help reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty in home services and business management."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) Installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Cleaning of public establishments.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and two auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB), with two important subsidiaries. 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. In addition, we have two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, which integrates pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing and online sales; 2. Chuang Ying Business School: corporate president class training, in-house training, business consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

