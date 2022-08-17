E-Impact Marketing Sees 14 Clients Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

E-Impact Marketing

Aug 17, 2022, 08:57 ET

The digital marketing agency's best performers come from several niches and locations.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Impact Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Lancaster, PA, has helped 14 clients to reach Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. Companies made the list based on their revenue growth rate for the period from 2018-2021.

E-Impact Marketing was founded in 2015 with 2 employees working out of a 60-square-foot shed in a Lancaster, PA backyard. Since then, the company has grown to 20+ employees at locations in downtown Lancaster, PA, and Brooklyn, NY.

"Every person across the company contributes to helping our clients succeed," said the company's CEO and founder, Chris Stoltzfus. "If we see a win with one client, the team uses that knowledge to help other clients on our team."

Protecting clients through location-specific exclusivity agreements has been another key to success. "Many marketing companies work with several clients of the same industry in a location," said Stoltzfus. "At E-Impact Marketing, when we take on one client in an area, we protect that area (within their industry) so all of our energy can go into helping them grow."

Stoltzfus also believes that faith plays an important role in their success. "While we work hard to make every client successful, we also pray and ask God for extra insight and wisdom in helping our clients grow. We believe that marketing is a space where God's Kingdom can come in small ways."

Looking forward, Stoltzfus plans to leverage the company's success to help others. "Even more [than helping businesses grow], we love to see people grow. We recently launched E-Impact Academy to provide learning opportunities for immigrants interested in learning more about marketing."

E-Impact Marketing Clients on the 2022 Inc. 5000

Name

Rank

3-Year Growth

Industry

Location

Website

Zook Cabins LLC

1,490

429 %

Cabin Homes

Atglen, PA

zookcabins.com

Gingerich Structures LLC

1,533

418 %

Sheds & Garages

Burkesville, KY

eshutilitybuildings.com

Lapp Wagons LLC

2,727

205 %

Wagons & Accessories

Ephrata, PA

lappwagons.com

The Backyard & Beyond LLC

2,859

191 %

Sheds & Garages

Ellsinore, MO

thebackyardnbeyond.com

Smucker Exteriors

2,865

191 %

Exterior Construction

Kinzers, PA

smuckerexteriors.com

GEMCO Building Systems, LLC

2,928

185 %

Sheds & Garages

Shreveport, LA

gemco.biz

Sauders Hardscape Supply

3,781

132 %

Hardscape Supply

New Holland, PA

saudershardscape.com

Montana Structures, LLC

4,088

116 %

Sheds & Garages

Plains, MT

montanastructures.net

Site Prep LLC

4,181

112 %

Foundations

Gap, PA

siteprep.com

Fisher's Storage Barns

4,230

109 %

Sheds & Garages

Anderson, SC

fisherbarns.com

Northland Sheds

4,520

97 %

Sheds & Garages

Milbank, SD

northlandsheds.com

Blue Mountain Hay

4,575

95 %

Hay & Straw

Milton-Freewater, OR

bluemountainhay.com

Northwood Industries

4,979

81 %

Sheds & Garages

Hayward, WI

northwoodoutdoor.com

Sheds Unlimited LLC

4,997

80 %

Sheds & Garages

Morgantown, PA

shedsunlimited.net

About E-Impact Marketing

E-Impact Marketing is a digital marketing agency serving small and mid-sized businesses in North America. Services include website development, search engine optimization, and ad management. E-Impact Marketing is headquartered in Lancaster, PA. For more information, visit www.eimpact.marketing.

Contact:
Chris Stoltzfus
Owner/CEO
717-216-0022
[email protected]

SOURCE E-Impact Marketing