E-Impact Marketing Sees 14 Clients Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

The digital marketing agency's best performers come from several niches and locations.
LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Impact Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Lancaster, PA, has helped 14 clients to reach Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. Companies made the list based on their revenue growth rate for the period from 2018-2021.
E-Impact Marketing was founded in 2015 with 2 employees working out of a 60-square-foot shed in a Lancaster, PA backyard. Since then, the company has grown to 20+ employees at locations in downtown Lancaster, PA, and Brooklyn, NY.
"Every person across the company contributes to helping our clients succeed," said the company's CEO and founder, Chris Stoltzfus. "If we see a win with one client, the team uses that knowledge to help other clients on our team."
Protecting clients through location-specific exclusivity agreements has been another key to success. "Many marketing companies work with several clients of the same industry in a location," said Stoltzfus. "At E-Impact Marketing, when we take on one client in an area, we protect that area (within their industry) so all of our energy can go into helping them grow."
Stoltzfus also believes that faith plays an important role in their success. "While we work hard to make every client successful, we also pray and ask God for extra insight and wisdom in helping our clients grow. We believe that marketing is a space where God's Kingdom can come in small ways."
Looking forward, Stoltzfus plans to leverage the company's success to help others. "Even more [than helping businesses grow], we love to see people grow. We recently launched E-Impact Academy to provide learning opportunities for immigrants interested in learning more about marketing."
|
Name
|
Rank
|
3-Year Growth
|
Industry
|
Location
|
Website
|
Zook Cabins LLC
|
1,490
|
429 %
|
Cabin Homes
|
Atglen, PA
|
Gingerich Structures LLC
|
1,533
|
418 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Burkesville, KY
|
Lapp Wagons LLC
|
2,727
|
205 %
|
Wagons & Accessories
|
Ephrata, PA
|
The Backyard & Beyond LLC
|
2,859
|
191 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Ellsinore, MO
|
Smucker Exteriors
|
2,865
|
191 %
|
Exterior Construction
|
Kinzers, PA
|
GEMCO Building Systems, LLC
|
2,928
|
185 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Shreveport, LA
|
Sauders Hardscape Supply
|
3,781
|
132 %
|
Hardscape Supply
|
New Holland, PA
|
Montana Structures, LLC
|
4,088
|
116 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Plains, MT
|
Site Prep LLC
|
4,181
|
112 %
|
Foundations
|
Gap, PA
|
Fisher's Storage Barns
|
4,230
|
109 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Anderson, SC
|
Northland Sheds
|
4,520
|
97 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Milbank, SD
|
Blue Mountain Hay
|
4,575
|
95 %
|
Hay & Straw
|
Milton-Freewater, OR
|
Northwood Industries
|
4,979
|
81 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Hayward, WI
|
Sheds Unlimited LLC
|
4,997
|
80 %
|
Sheds & Garages
|
Morgantown, PA
E-Impact Marketing is a digital marketing agency serving small and mid-sized businesses in North America. Services include website development, search engine optimization, and ad management. E-Impact Marketing is headquartered in Lancaster, PA. For more information, visit www.eimpact.marketing.
Contact:
Chris Stoltzfus
Owner/CEO
717-216-0022
[email protected]
