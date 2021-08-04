E-invoicing Market growth analysis in Systems Software Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC are some of the major market participants. The convenience and easy accessibility offered by mobile payment systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-invoicing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

B2B



B2C

Geographic

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the e-invoicing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

E-invoicing Market size

E-invoicing Market trends

E-invoicing Market industry analysis

E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-invoicing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-invoicing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-invoicing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-invoicing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Basware Corp.

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

Sage Group Plc

TradeShift Inc.

Transcepta LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

