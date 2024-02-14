E-J Electric Appoints Frank C. Lambraia as President

News provided by

E-J Electric Installation

14 Feb, 2024, 15:28 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. announced today that Frank C. Lambraia has been named the President of the company. Frank will focus on growth objectives and the expansion of E-J's capabilities into new markets, clients, and opportunities.

Prior to this appointment, Frank has served as Chief Operations Officer, supervising the daily operations, strategies, and policies of the E-J portfolio of companies. Frank joined E-J as an intern 38 years ago and has been an inspiration of proven career growth to all members of the firm.              

Continue Reading
Frank C. Lambraia
Frank C. Lambraia

"Frank is a respected leader with an impressive track record of operational excellence and continuous process improvement," said Anthony Mann, CEO of E-J Electric. "I look forward to the organization's continued growth under Frank's leadership."

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 125-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

Contact:
Katie Nilsen
VP Business Development & Strategy – E-J Group
917-807-9496

SOURCE E-J Electric Installation

Also from this source

E-J Electric Installation Co. Celebrates 125 Years of Excellence

E-J Electric Installation Co. Celebrates 125 Years of Excellence

E-J Electric Installation Co. (E-J) is celebrating its 125th Anniversary. The fourth-generation, family-owned business has upheld a reputation of...

E-J is the EPC for JFK's New Terminal One (NTO) Microgrid project: Delivering JFK NTO with a state-of-the-art microgrid, battery energy storage systems, fuel cells, and solar

E-J Electric Installation Co. works in conjunction with AlphaStruxure to power John F. Kennedy International Airport's New Terminal One (NTO)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.