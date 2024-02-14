E-J Electric Appoints Frank C. Lambraia as President

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. announced today that Frank C. Lambraia has been named the President of the company. Frank will focus on growth objectives and the expansion of E-J's capabilities into new markets, clients, and opportunities.

Prior to this appointment, Frank has served as Chief Operations Officer, supervising the daily operations, strategies, and policies of the E-J portfolio of companies. Frank joined E-J as an intern 38 years ago and has been an inspiration of proven career growth to all members of the firm.

Frank C. Lambraia

"Frank is a respected leader with an impressive track record of operational excellence and continuous process improvement," said Anthony Mann, CEO of E-J Electric. "I look forward to the organization's continued growth under Frank's leadership."

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 125-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

Contact:

Katie Nilsen

VP Business Development & Strategy – E-J Group

917-807-9496

SOURCE E-J Electric Installation