E-J Electric Installation Co. Celebrates 125 Years of Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. (E-J) is celebrating its 125th Anniversary. The fourth-generation, family-owned business has upheld a reputation of unparalleled integrity, quality, service, and innovation. E-J has remained one of the oldest privately held companies and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States. The New York based firm has a presence in five states, including a recent expansion into Arizona.

E-J's history began during the infancy of the electrical industry. In 1899, during the era of paper and wood-lined conduits and combination gas/electric lighting fixtures, E-J was established. From the time E-J entered the field of electrical contracting, the company has focused on offering specialized services. When sound became part of movies, E-J developed unique wiring methods for wiring studios and theatres. During World War II, E-J was the electrical contractor selected to assume sole responsibility for directly the expansion of the entire electrical systems for the US Navy shipyard. E-J was the first contractor to pioneer the use pressed-steel boxes on ships, which to this day are now in general use throughout the United States Navy. Each decade since, E-J has evolved and grown, transforming the neighborhoods, roadways, and skylines of the cities they work in. Notable projects such as Yankee Stadium, Moynihan Train Hall, the Kosciuszko Bridge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital, 96th Street Station for the Second Avenue Subway, One Vanderbilt, are only a few of the projects that have become a part of E-J's history, and their diversification.

Today, the firm is a leader in renewable energy, delivering clean energy projects including microgrids, battery energy storage systems (BESS), fuel cells, solar, EV charging, wind, and fully electric buildings. E-J is considered the "go-to" company for electrical construction, where they have embodied a culture of safety first. E-J sustainably powers communities, transforms critical infrastructure and modernizes transportation systems we use daily. 

"I am deeply honored to celebrate 125 years of exceptional hard work, innovation and dedication alongside my colleagues at E-J," stated Anthony Mann, President, and CEO. "This is a major milestone for any company and a true testament to how hard we have worked to service our clients and communities. My grandfather began working at E-J in 1912 and today, together with my daughter, four generations continue the Mann family tradition. I could not be prouder of what our company has accomplished, and I look forward to the next 125 years."

E-J is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 125-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

